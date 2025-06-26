Man released in prison officer's shooting

Govindra Balgobin -

ONE of the men arrested by police in connection with the shooting of prison officer Govindra Balgobin on the night of June 20 has been released by police.

Assistant Commissioner of Police for the North Eastern area Curt Simon told Newsday the investigation had not yet reached a point where charges were feasible but the matter was being actively pursued.

He said the man was released after being interviewed and a statement was taken.

He said the other suspect remains warded in a serious condition at hospital under police guard but investigators are yet to speak with him given his condition.

Acting Commissioner of Prisons Carlos Corraspe was unwilling to say much about Balgobin's condition out of concern for his safety but told Newsday the officer was "coming along."

Balgobin, of Barrackpore, was ambushed and shot while in his car near the Piarco Intersection shortly after completing his shift at the Maximum Security Prison in Arouca around 8 pm on June 20. He was shot in the arm and leg.

The gunmen left the scene in a white Nissan Wingroad wagon along the Churchill-Roosevelt Highway but crashed into a pole, injuring its occupants. They were arrested shortly after. Police recovered a gun from the vehicle.

Simon said investigators haD received information on what could have led to the attack but are keeping an open mind given the nature of Balgobin's job.