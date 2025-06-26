Lessons from China: A glimpse into the future

Visitors look at the Govy AirCar, an autonomous one passenger eVTOL aircraft and roadable prototype vehicle by Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd on display at the 3rd Exhibition of Technology and Education in Civil Aviation on May 27. via AP -

This month I had the privilege of visiting China as a guest of tech giant Huawei for the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Shanghai – and what I experienced was nothing short of transformational.

From touring Huawei’s jaw-dropping campuses to seeing next-gen technology in action, this wasn’t just a business trip, it was a glimpse into the future.

Here are my key takeaways:

1. Huawei campuses redefine what work should feel like

Touring Huawei's campuses was the most eye-opening part of the journey. These aren't office spaces – they're self-contained ecosystems.

Each campus is designed not just for productivity but also for pride, inspiration and balance.

Huawei builds headquarters like cultural sanctuaries.

One of the most memorable moments was learning from our guide that Huawei intentionally constructs campuses in various regions to:

· Tap into talent across China by building close to major cities.

· Create spaces Chinese parents can be proud of – spaces that symbolise success and dignity for their children.

The campuses feature forests, ponds and even Renaissance-style architecture. One campus includes a library with books from ancient Chinese dynasties.

They are so large they have trains to move you between zones.

It’s clear that Huawei isn’t just innovating in tech – they’re reimagining what a workplace can be.

They've also automated the jobs that are too dangerous, repetitive or require 24/7 operations – like autonomous ports – so that humans can upskill and move into higher-value roles. This is the future of work.

2. China has mastered manufacturing and logistics

Huawei's approach to manufacturing and logistics is a masterclass.

Everything is made in-house or within its vast supplier network and the systems are optimised down to the bolt.

The biggest opportunity for Caribbean entrepreneurs isn’t just importing products – it’s building relationships.

Too many people ask me for a "website" to connect with Chinese suppliers. But here’s the truth: the best factories and manufacturers in Asia don't operate through websites.

You need to be here, build trust, shake hands and be the bridge for your community back home.

If we had more Caribbean consultants based in Asia, handling factory relations, sourcing, logistics and shipping – we’d open up a whole new economy for our region.

But that won’t happen if we keep chasing traditional jobs instead of building global businesses.

3. Huawei is quietly dominating the EV industry

China is already self-driving ready and Huawei is leading the charge.

I got to experience the AITO M9 – a next-gen EV powered by Huawei’s Harmony OS – and it was futuristic in every sense:

· Reclining back seats with Shiatsu massage.

· A 30-inch roof-mounted screen with surround sound.

· Smart headlights that can project movies onto a wall.

· Windows with adjustable digital tint.

· Windshield display for movies (only while parked).

· Phone-controlled vehicle access and navigation.

· Smartwatch key integration.

The driver summoned the car using his phone and it reversed out of the parking space, picked us up at the mall entrance and later parked itself.

The tech is not just advanced – it's ready. And once China finalises the laws allowing for fully driverless EVs on public roads, the world will shift again.

4. Drone delivery is already a thing in China

In the middle of Talent Park, our Huawei representative Henry casually ordered drinks via WeChat and selected the nearest drone delivery station. Within 30 minutes, a drone dropped the order at a designated drop zone. I watched as the package was retrieved using a simple code.

It’s one thing to hear about drone delivery. It’s another to experience it. And once you do, you realise the Caribbean is ten-15 years behind unless we act fast.

5. Mobile World Congress 2025: Tech dreams in reality

MWC Shanghai 2025 was a showcase of what’s next.

Huawei unveiled jaw-dropping concepts, like:

· Drone-robot delivery duo: A robot companion to receive packages from drones and bring them up to your condo door. Real Jetsons energy.

· Huawei MateBook Fold: A foldable 18-inch dual-screen PC. You can type directly on the digital keyboard or attach a magnetic keyboard for a classic laptop feel. It can also double as a desktop replacement.

· Huawei Watch 5 & FreeBuds 6: The latest wearable tech – sleek, powerful and designed to integrate seamlessly with Huawei’s ecosystem.

Huawei’s ecosystem feels like Apple, Tesla, Google and Amazon all rolled into one – but focused on function, speed and seamless integration, especially for the Asian market.

The future isn’t coming, it’s already here

Everything I saw in China wasn’t ten years away. It’s happening now.

Unless, we in the Caribbean, start sending people to Asia to build relationships, learn the culture and act as bridges back home, we’ll continue missing out.

This trip wasn’t just about tech. It was about awakening.

Keron Rose is a Caribbean-based digital strategist and digital nomad currently living in Thailand.

He helps entrepreneurs across the region build their digital presence, monetise their platforms and tap into global opportunities.

Through his content and experiences in Asia, Rose shares real-world insights to help the Caribbean think bigger and move smarter in the digital age.

