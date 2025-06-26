Invite Modi to sitting of Parliament

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi - AP Photo

THE EDITOR: Kudos to Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar for inviting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make a state visit to TT. It would be a great honour to invite him to address a joint sitting of Parliament.

His visit marks a new dialogue and a serious interpretation in geopolitics.

His recent mesmerising visit to Guyana and Suriname and his decision to give Caricom several economic, educational, medical and developmental projects further highlight and enhance a renewed relationship with the Caricom region, and also celebrates the 180 years since the arrival in TT of East Indians.

Modi would want to know, of course, what Caricom has done with his seven pillars of co-operation so far. And we are yet to see or hear what Caricom is doing about this magnificent gesture to a region well known for its infighting.

Maybe Modi should rehash his seven pillars if invited to address Parliament, and he should ask Persad-Bissessar to manage it.

Former PM Dr Keith Rowley attended that parley in Georgetown, but he has not uttered one word about it. The seven pillars form the acronym CARICOM.

PARAS RAMOUTAR

via e-mail