Florida teacher pleads guilty to gun trafficking at Piarco

PIARCO BUST: Part of the cache of weapons recovered by police at a courier bond at the Piarco airport on April 20, 2021 after a tip-off by US authorities. The guns were sent from the US. - File photo courtesy TTPS

A Florida woman became the fourth person to be convicted in a US court for attempting to smuggle a shipment of high-powered rifles, handguns, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition from Florida through Piarco International Airport in April 2021, in one of the largest single seizures through a legal port of entry.

A statement from the US Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Florida on June 23, said Hillsborough County High School teacher Shannon Lee Samlalsingh, 46, of Tampa pleaded guilty to conspiracy to making false statements to a gun dealer. Samlalsingh faces a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison. A sentencing date has not yet been set, the statement said.

The announcement made by US attorney Gregory Kehoe said according to a plea deal, sometime between 2020 and 2021, Samlalsingh bought several guns and gun components from licensed gun dealers in Hillsborough County and Miami-Dade County falsely stating on forms that the weapons and parts were for her use.

Kehoe said as part of the evidence in the case, Samlalsingh received money from international wire transfers from a TT transnational criminal organisation with instructions to buy specific weapons and parts and transfer them to other members of the criminal organisation in Florida who in turn had to smuggle the items back to TT. The guns and components were hidden in speaker boxes and punching bags.

The attorney said as part of the deal, Samlalsingh kept a percentage of the funds as compensation.

On April 21, 2021, acting on information from the US ATF and other agencies, police seized and searched a shipment from the US at the Piarco Airport bond.

They made the startling discovery of a total of 11 9mm pistols, two .38 calibre special revolvers, a 12-gauge semi-automatic shotgun, three AR-15 barrel foregrips, 19 lower pistol grip assemblies, 11 forearm bolt assemblies, three AR-15-style barrels with forearm grips, 32 AR-15 magazines, one AR-15 drum magazine, 470 rounds of 5.56 ammunition, 34 9mm magazines, three 9mm drum magazines, 284 9mm rounds, fifteen .38 calibre rounds, 36 shells, six magazine couplers, and two shotgun chokes.

Samlalsingh admitted she bought a SAR-9 9mm pistol, a Ruger-9 9mm pistol, a Taurus G3 9mm pistol, and a Taurus G2C 9mm pistol which were all traced to the April 21, 2021, seizure in TT.

In April 2023, Two other TT nationals were among three people who pleaded guilty to federal charges in the United States in connection with the same shipment of guns, ammunition and components.

Tevin O’Brian Oliver, 30, from Homestead, Florida originally from TT; Jameal Kaia Phillip, 30, a TT national and Edward Solomon King, 31, of Tampa, Florida all pleaded guilty to federal charges.

Oliver and Phillip pleaded to conspiracy to smuggle goods from the US, and King pleaded guilty to disposing of a firearm to an alien who had been admitted to the United States under a non-immigrant visa.

Oliver and Phillip each face a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison. King faces up to 15 years in federal prison.

As part of a plea deal, the defendants also agreed to give up all the guns, ammunition and related items which they used to commit the offences.

The three men admitted to being part of a firearms smuggling ring that unlawfully exported firearms, firearm parts and other related items from Florida to TT between 2019 and 2022.

King helped Oliver get the guns in Tampa to be smuggled to TT. They admitted to acquiring firearms through second-party or “straw” purchases, falsely representing the identities of the actual buyers and lying about their ultimate destination. On April 7, 2021, Oliver shipped a package with a Taurus G2C 9mm pistol, a SAR Arms SAR-9 9mm pistol, a Taurus G3 9mm pistol, and a Ruger Security-9 9mm pistol from Miami to TT.

Police intercepted and seized the firearms in TT at the Piarco International Airport on April 21, 2021.

After the three men were arrested, King appeared in federal court in the middle district of Florida on October 25, 2022. Phillip made his in the Southern District on the same day as King and Oliver made his first appearance in the Southern District on October 26, 2022.

In October 2022, US authorities disclosed they had made major inroads in going after gun traffickers responsible for sending weapons of war into TT which often end up in the hands of criminal gangs fighting for turf, leaving a trail of dead bodies.

The disclosure was made during an interview at the US Embassy on September 27, 2022, with ATF's assistant regional attaché Michael Graham and Special Agent for Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Randal Hill.

The discovery of the large cache of illegal weapons at the Piarco bond on April 22, 2021, is one of the largest single shipments of illegal weapons through a legal port in recent times and there were two other significant busts later that month in Tacarigua and Couva, both suspected of being shipped from the US.

Police had admitted then that the majority of illegal guns, particularly high-powered military-type assault rifles were being imported into the country via legal ports and scanners were needed to assist in detecting the illegal cargo.

The use of AR-15 rifles by local criminal gangs has left a trail of destruction and death over the last five years and many innocent people wounded or dead as collateral damage.

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), including HSI’s attache (Caribbean), and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, with assistance from the Transnational Organised Crime Unit, an elite covert unit assigned to the then Ministry of National Security, and the Special Investigations Unit, US Citizenship and Immigration Services, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, US Customs and Border Protection and the Justice Department’s Office of International Affairs.

This case is part of an Organised Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organisations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach, according to the US Attorney's Office.