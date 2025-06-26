Final shows for Married and Mischievous

A scene from the play Married and Mischievous. -

RS/RR Productions announces the final three shows of the outrageous comedy Married and Mischievous at Queen's Hall and SAPA on July 4-6.

A media release said, since its explosive opening in April, Married and Mischievous has left audiences in stitches with its raw, raunchy, no-holds-barred take on love, lies, and liquor-fuelled lunacy.

Ever wondered what happens when you mix three married couples, a night of "relaxation," and way too many drinks?

The answer is pure chaos, absolute hilarity and the kind of bacchanal that will have you laughing until your sides hurt, said a media release.

"Married and Mischievous invites you to the dinner party from hell – or heaven, depending on which character you ask. When the alcohol starts flowing and inhibitions start dropping, these seemingly respectable couples transform into truth-telling, secret-spilling, boundary-crossing mischief-makers who clearly didn't read the marriage handbook's chapter on Things You Should Never Say Out Loud," the release said.

Directed by Debra Boucaud Mason and Richard Ragoobarsingh, this adults-only comedy features Ragoobarsingh, Leslie Ann Lavine, Kern Samuel, Zo Mari Tanker, Kala Neehal, Nicholas Subero and Benita Wilson.

It said the show is not for the faint-hearted, the easily offended, or anyone who thinks marriage is all roses and romance. "This is marriage uncensored, unfiltered, and absolutely unhinged," the release said.

Whether you're married, single, or "it's complicated," Married and Mischievous promises a night of laughter, mayhem and the reassuring knowledge that your relationship problems probably aren't as bad as these folks.'

Married and Mischievous will be at Queen's Hall on July 4 and 5 at 8.30 pm and July 6 at SAPA at 6.30 pm.

For tickets and additional info follow RS/RR Productions Theatre on social media or call 481-2185, 338-6024, or 744-7581.