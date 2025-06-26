Education Minister: No SEA results on June 27

Education Minister Dr Michael Dowlath. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

EDUCATION Minister Dr Michael Dowlath says the results of the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) exam will not be released on June 27 as is being claimed in social media posts.

He made the statement in response to questions from Newsday on June 26.

“I’m seeing where someone is saying it’s the 27th but we will let you know soon. We’ll send a notice out. We have Cabinet today.”

Asked whether the ministry would be naming the top SEA students, a practice which had been discontinued by the previous administration, he said, “We will let you know soon.”