Deepening trade relations with Belize

TRIPARTITE TRADE & BUSINESS ALLIANCE: TT Chamber president Sonji Pierre-Chase, centre, with her Belizean counterparts – the Belize Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Belize Coalition of Service Providers – formalise a tripartite trade and business alliance during a recent TT trade mission to Belize. -

Sonji Pierre- Chase

In this week's column, the TT Chamber is pleased to share the feature address delivered by chamber president Sonji Pierre-Chase, at the opening ceremony of TT trade mission to Belize.

It is a distinct honour to bring remarks on behalf of the TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce (TT Chamber) at this pivotal moment, one that deepens our commercial, cultural and strategic relations with Belize.

This trade and investment mission is a testament to our shared vision for a resilient, regionally integrated and opportunity-rich Caricom.

In a global environment marked by shifting alliances and economic uncertainty, our response must be bold, collaborative and deeply rooted in regional solidarity.

The relationship between TT and Belize is longstanding, anchored in mutual respect, diplomatic presence and economic exchange.

But what brings us together today is not just history – it is a possibility.

Our countries are uniquely positioned to complement each other in ways that serve not only national interest but regional prosperity.

It is in this spirit that we embark on a journey of commercial discovery and strategic alignment.

Allow me to provide some context.

In 2023, Belize exported approximately US$19.1 million in goods to TT, including sugar, beverages, seafood, root crops and select manufactured food items.

TT, in turn, exported an estimated US$22.3 million in goods to Belize, primarily comprising fertilisers, processed foods, beverages, pharmaceuticals, paper goods and electrical equipment.

Notably, over 86 per cent of our exports to Belize were non-energy products, underscoring the diversified nature of our trade.

These figures are drawn from the latest OEC and Caricom trade data.

But beyond the numbers lies a deeper narrative.

This is a relationship defined not just by trade flows, but by shared challenges and untapped potential.

For instance, Belize’s agricultural richness and land availability pairs naturally with TT’s industrial capacity, manufacturing expertise and access to fertilisers.

Together, we can co-create food security solutions that align with Caricom’s 25 by 2030 initiative.

By building joint value chains from farm-to-factory-to-export we can reduce our reliance on extra-regional imports while fostering jobs and innovation within the region.

Equally exciting is the services sector.

Belize and TT are both service-driven economies with growing competencies in professional services, creative industries and ICT.

Through institutional partnerships such as the 2023 MoU between the Belize Coalition of Service Providers and the TT Coalition of Services Industries – we are witnessing the emergence of a collaborative ecosystem designed to nurture service exporters, promote cultural exchange and facilitate cross-border talent mobility.

We must see this trade mission not as a single event, but as a launchpad for sustained engagement.

Our delegation, composed of representatives across manufacturing, services, logistics, finance and creative sectors, reflects the dynamism and diversity of the TT business community. But we are not only here to sell, we are here to listen, learn and build.

As chamber president, I wish to extend an open invitation to the Belizean government and business community – join us in Port of Spain for an inward mission during the week of January 18-24, 2026, when we host the Pan African Leadership Institute’s first immersion course outside of Africa.

Let us deepen the dialogue, tour our facilities, meet our innovators and uncover more pathways for partnership.

At this event in January, we will host over 100 business people from the African continent as well as Caricom entrepreneurs.

Tripartite trade and business alliance

This mission also marks a significant milestone.

The TT Chamber, the Belize Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Belize Coalition of Service Providers will formalise a tripartite trade and business alliance.

This agreement seeks to:

· Undertake joint research on trade feasibility and sector development,

· Share technical expertise and facilitate knowledge transfer,

· Strengthen cultural and business linkages,

· Facilitate regular inward and outward missions,

· Address barriers to trade and investment, and

· Advance human capital development in our priority sectors.

This alliance is not symbolic. It is strategic.

It is a deliberate effort to institutionalise collaboration and create a framework through which our private sectors can grow – together.

We are proud to walk alongside the Belize Chamber, which like our own, has served its business community for over a century.

And we are equally proud to support the Belize Coalition, whose work in services sector development mirrors our own journey.

A new chapter in TT-Belize relations

Finally, let us remember that integration is not an abstract goal. It is a practical necessity.

Through our shared resolve, we can unlock new export markets, develop regional value chains, build creative synergies and attract investment that transforms lives.

Thank you for welcoming us. We look forward to productive discussions, meaningful exchanges and to co-writing a new chapter in Belize–TT relations.

I would like to reflect on the words of John Briceno, Prime Minister of Belize, which highlight the importance of Caribbean integration:

"Throughout the pandemic, regional co-operation, collaboration and solidarity have been at the centre of national responses – a clear affirmation of the necessity and dividends of our integration."

These are not just a reflection of our recent past but a call for action for our shared future. The TT Chamber stands firmly committed to that vision.

Let us deepen our partnerships, build more resilient supply chains and create opportunities that reflect the true potential of a united Caricom.

Together – with Belize and the wider Caribbean – we are not just stronger. We are smarter, bolder and better positioned to thrive in a competitive global economy.

We are pleased to have received a very warm welcome from our Belizean counterparts to the "jewel of the Caribbean" and thank you for your hospitality.

I anticipate our trade mission will lead to informed discussions, shared collaborations and business linkages from our planned meetings and sessions with industry stakeholders.

I look forward to us advancing our mutual interests regionally and internationally.