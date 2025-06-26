Couva man dies after scaffolding collapse
A Couva man died on the morning of June 25 after falling from a scaffolding.
Witnesses told police Taradath Poplow of McBean, Couva, was with other workers cleaning up a warehouse near Akaloo Trace, Charlieville, when he jumped from the collapsing scaffolding. Poplow landed on the ground unresponsive. A district medical officer pronounced him dead at the scene and ordered an autopsy be done.
This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.
