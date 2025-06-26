Cops find two women's bodies in Cunupia farmland

POLICE have discovered the bodies of what appeared to be two Venezuelan women buried in shallow graves in Bejucal on the night of June 25.

Reports said around 11.30 pm first responders acting ASP Sinclair, Cpl Carter and PC Ali of the National Special Operations Unit, went to Line Road Extension of Warren Road, Bejucal, based on information received from an informant.

The officers went about 12 metres into a bushy area off the roadway where they saw the grass flattened and the soil appeared to be loose. They began excavating the area and found the bodies about ten minutes later. The area was cordoned off and TTPS Units, including ACP Richard Smith and officers from the National Special Operations Unit, Central Division Task Force Area North, Homicide Bureau, crime scene investigators and the K9 Unit, responded.

A district medical officer visited the scene and pronounced the women dead. Autopsies were ordered on the bodies.