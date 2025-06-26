Claxton Bay woman dies after explosion at home

The San Fernando General Hospital. - File photo

A Claxton Bay woman died at hospital on June 24, days after being injured in an explosion at her home.

Police said Racquel Babwah, 44, of Mt Pleasant Road, Hilltop, Springvale, Claxton Bay, was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital by ambulance around 11 pm on June 18 with severe burns.

A male relative who accompanied her to the hospital told medical staff the woman was injured when a gas tank exploded at her home. Doctors informed police she had burns on 60 per cent of her body and was warded in the ICU. Investigators were unable to interview her.

Police visited Babwah's home shortly after the incident, but no one was there. Babwah succumbed to her injuries around 1.40 am on June 24.

Investigators revisited Babwah's home where they met a 44-year-old relative who said he was not at home during the officers' first visit because he was hospitalised for two days after also being injured in the explosion.

Police were unable to verify this with the hospital as the records clerk informed them the patient records were not completed.

The investigators obtained CCTV footage and interviewed neighbours. Investigations are ongoing.