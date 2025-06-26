Children's Authority accused of failing in duty in sex abuse probe at Couva home

KERRI-ANN Leon Sing, a former home administrator at the Couva Children’s Home and Crisis Nursery, has sued the Children’s Authority for allegedly failing to investigate serious allegations of sexual abuse at the home.

Leon Sing was granted permission in May to pursue her judicial review claim, which comes up for hearing on June 27.

Justice Nadia Kangaloo is presiding.

In July 2024, Leon Sing was fired after being accused of “serious violations of employment” after she went public with the allegations.

Leon Sing’s claim said she became aware of the possible sexual abuse of two children by another child at the home in February 2024.

An official from the authority visited the home that month after receiving information from a therapist. The official interviewed two caregivers and the child. The lawsuit said that on February 24, 2024, Leon Sing submitted a report and complaint to the authority about the alleged sexual abuse of the two children, one of whom had been interviewed.

The official visited the home again in March 2024 to interview the other child. Two other caregivers were also interviewed, and Leon Sing provided a copy of a logbook for the child alleged to have committed the abuse to support her complaint.

Both times, Leon Sing was allegedly told the information would be turned over to the authority’s investigative committee. At the end of March, the authority’s official was replaced, and in April, the new officer visited the home, allegedly spoke with the chairman and Leon Sing on her report.

In May, Leon Sing said she was informed that a four-member investigative team from the authority would be visiting the home to interview staff. On the day of the visit, Leon Sing was not interviewed, although she was told to make herself available and was later told her interview would take place at a later date. She was again told the same thing in September, and in December, she sought to get a status update.

In January, she again sought an update but received no response. A pre-action letter also suffered the same fate. In that pre-action letter, Leon Sing called on the authority to complete its investigation and decide in keeping with regulations under the Children’s Community Residences, Foster Care and Nurseries Act.

Leon Sing’s attorneys contend that the authority is in breach of its duty to act promptly and without undue delay when investigating and deciding a complaint.

In response, the authority sought two extensions but has yet to give one, prompting Leon Sing to seek the court’s relief.

“The defendant has not interviewed the claimant, and no determination has been made in relation to the claimant’s report despite a delay of over one year and three months since the report was made,” Leon Sing’s claim said.

In her lawsuit, Leon Sing contends that the authority has acted unlawfully and its inaction amounted to an omission to perform a statutory duty, is procedurally unfair, and a breach of the principles of natural justice.

Her lawyers also argue that under the regulations, the authority was required to investigate reports of abuse or mistreatment of children without undue delay, in keeping with the regulations.

Leon Sing maintained that the matter warranted urgent attention, yet no decision had been made more than a year later. She also claims the authority’s delay breached its obligation under the Judicial Review Act, which requires public bodies to act within a reasonable time even where no specific timeline is stated in law. She also contends the authority breached her legitimate expectation that the matter would be handled lawfully, fairly, and promptly.

Additionally, she claims that the failure to interview her as part of the investigation process further violated the rules of natural justice.

Attorneys Michael Rooplal, Gisanne Ramjit and Vishan Gopaul-Gosine represent Leon Sing.