Carib Glassworks earns dual climate leadership badges

Cyril Coomansingh, technical director at Carib Glassworks Ltd. -

CARIB Glassworks Ltd, a subsidiary of the Ansa McAL group of companies, has earned two prestigious recognitions through its participation in the Global Supplier Leadership on Climate Transition (Supplier LOCT) programme.

The Supplier LOCT programme connects global brands and suppliers in a shared mission to address Scope 3 emissions – those associated with supply chains, distribution and downstream product use.

In a release on June 26, Carib Glassworks said this was a major milestone in its ongoing sustainability journey.

"These achievements reaffirm the company’s position as a leading advocate for environmental responsibility and transparent climate action within the manufacturing industry," the release said.

Carib Glassworks has successfully:

- Established its Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Scope 3 emissions footprint baseline,

- Achieved the GHG Scope 3 footprint badge, and

- Secured the science-based targets initiative (SBTi) approved badge for its science-based climate targets.

These badges – awarded by the Supplier LOCT programme – recognise companies whose GHG emissions measurement and reduction strategies align with the GHG protocol and meet the rigorous standards of SBTi.

"Sustainability is more than a buzzword – it’s a business imperative," said Cyril Coomansingh, technical director at Carib Glassworks Ltd.

"By committing to science-based targets and mapping our full Scope 3 emissions footprint, we’re taking real action to ensure our operations, supply chain and partners are aligned with a low-carbon future."

"Carib Glassworks’ participation not only highlights its leadership in environmental stewardship but also supports TT’s national climate goals."