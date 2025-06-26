Bridging the telecom gap: FNP launches in Trinidad and Tobago

FNP LAUNCHED: (Seated) Dr Inshan Meajohn, CEO of iGovTT, left; Dominic Smith, Minister of Public Administration and Artificial Intelligence; Kurleigh Prescod, CEO of TATT; Cory Belfon, acting PS, Ministry of Public Administration and Artificial Intelligence; Kirk Sookram, deputy CEO, TATT; and Selby Wilson, director finance and administration at the Caribbean Telecommunications Union. (Standing) Shawn Clarke, general manager, Amplia, left; Peiter Verkade, CEO, Digicel TT; Simone Martin-Sulgan, VP and general manager, Columbus Communications; Narissa Mustapha, general manager, Lisa Communications; Kent Western, CEO of TSTT; and Peter Gillete, general manager, Open Telecom; pose for a photo at the launch of FNP on June 25. Photo courtesy TATT -

Almost ten years after an initial agreement among telephone service providers, business and landline customers can now finally switch providers and keep their phone number at no additional cost with the launch of fixed number portability (FNP) services in TT.

Speaking at the official launch of the service on June 25 at the Telecommunications Authority of TT (TATT) headquarters in Bartaria, TATT CEO Kurleigh Prescod said the journey for number portability in TT began in 2010, with mobile number portability (MNP) achieved in 2016.

"Although FNP took longer to implement due to framework requirements, the process has shown the importance of empowering consumers."

Prescod explained with 1.8 million mobile subscribers in TT, there have been 250,000 ports in the mobile market since October 2016.

He added approximately 50,000 customers switched providers last year, with an average of 5,000 ports a month.

Prescod said the service allowed more than ten per cent of the market to exercise their right to switch their provider.

Although the fixed voice market is smaller with around 300,000 subscribers, Prescod said it was important for them to have the same option as mobile customers.

Noting that businesses remain a large part of the market, Prescod said switching providers previously forced companies to weigh cost implications.

He said this issue has now been eliminated from the decision matrix.

"You have to redo business cards, ads, billboards, signage and letterheads. All of those are actual, real costs that businesses face when they have to switch providers without number portability.

"Fixed number portability bridges that gap, allows you to make the switch and choose the best service provider that meets your needs without having to overcome that obstacle of the cost of switching."

Prescod explained a clearing house serves as an intermediary between providers to facilitate the FNP and MNP service.

Asked how much the service costs and who pays for it, he said the service providers all contribute to the fee which, while he was not allowed to disclose the exact amount, cost less than US$5 per port last year.

Asked about further costs of infrastructural upgrades providers would have been required to implement, he noted that would be specific to providers and the solutions they chose.

Prescod said although TATT cannot stop providers from engaging customers with long-term contracts, all contracts must have an exit clause as per the regulatory framework.

He added the framework also prohibits providers from attaching onerous penalties to the exit clauses.

Representatives from Amplia, Digicel, Flow, Lisa Communications, Open Telecom and TSTT were all in attendance at the launch and weighed in on the service.

Flow CEO Simone Martin-Sulgan noted there have been no issues with the port process so far.

Martin-Sulgan and Amplia general manager Shawn Clarke both pointed out that the majority of ports have come from the business community.

"I think what we're seeing is more from your small businesses. Those are the ones that are actually using it a lot quicker than the residential customers," said Martin-Sulgan.

Clarke reinforced her comment adding, "The industry has embraced it and we're seeing it most on the small and micro enterprise (SME) side of the business."

Martin-Sulgan described the service as a step in the right direction and added she hopes it could help reduce the market decline in the industry.

"I think we have seen some contraction in the market when you take a look at the total number of users, maybe three or four years ago, versus where we are now. So let's hope we can bring them back."

Telecommunication Services of TT (TSTT) CEO Kent Western congratulated all the service providers for their fair play and engagement.

"We can now say that the playing field is quite level. We have to step up, each of us.

"Of course, there was a trepidation in the past. I believe that we are now having an open conversation around fairness."

He said although TSTT had gained and lost business since the service began in May, the process was a smooth one for customers and providers.

Speaking to Business Day after the launch, Western said, "TSTT invested close to $14 million to ensure the right systems and software were in place to successfully support FNP.

"This investment reflects our commitment to building a fair, competitive market that puts the customers first, while reinforcing our role in advancing our digital progress.

"We're proud to deliver the best customer experience in the market and continuously improve to stay ahead."

Minister of Public Administration and Artificial Intelligence Dominic Smith said he believes the new service is important for the industry, describing it as a "transformational milestone" in the evolution of the telecommunications sector.

"To me, it signals not only the progress of the sector, but the deep commitment to empowering our citizens, strengthening consumer rights, and, of course, enhancing competition."

He added it is equally important for customers as it drives competition and raises the level of the industry.

"Switching between providers… expands consumer choice. All of us are consumers at some point in our lives and we want to have as much choice and flexibility as possible.

"And competition, as we all know, is something that improves service delivery and value. And we all share in the concept of when we pay for something, we expect a certain level of value to come from that."

Prescod outlined the process and said consumers wishing to change service providers should approach the new provider to initiate the changeover.

He noted there are some restrictions as customers will not be allowed to switch providers if they have outstanding arrears, and will only be allowed to switch once every six months.