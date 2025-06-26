Braving the elements: When service becomes identity

St Mary's College Six Trinidad Sea Scouts group leader Andrew Buckmire fixes the scarf of scout Ezekiel Stephen during Corpus Christi mass at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Port of Spain on June 19. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

Mark Ainsley John

On Corpus Christi morning, under skies heavy with rain, a group of Sea Scouts stood silently in formation outside the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.

The Holy Eucharist passed by, held aloft in solemn procession. The rain did not let up and neither did they.

A photograph in the local newspaper captured the moment with the caption, Sea Scouts remain in formation as they brave the elements.

It was not a show of defiance. It was a display of discipline, of reverence and of something more profound – a lived expression of service.

Service is often framed in transactional terms – work rendered, payment received.

Yet moments like these reveal a different kind of service, rooted in conviction rather than compensation.

The scout does not stand in the rain out of obligation, but from a deep sense of duty. This is not a spectacle. It is identity in action.

Across TT, civil society and youth groups have long embodied this ethos. They repaint schools, serve at Mass, patrol mangroves and support the vulnerable.

They act not for applause, but because they are shaped by traditions that place values above visibility.

As author Robert Greenleaf observed, "The servant-leader is servant first… It begins with the natural feeling that one wants to serve."

In scouting, service is not imposed, it is nurtured through exposure, example and experience.

Baden-Powell, the founder of the Scout Movement, said: "Scouting empowers youth, both boys and girls, to lead one another, guided by adult mentors."

That adult is not a commander, but a sculptor of character.

Edgar Schein, in his writings on organisational culture, notes that values are transmitted not through slogans, but through consistent, observable behaviours.

Adult leaders in scouting model integrity, create trust and instil purpose.

What began as an experiment in character education has become a vital arm of civic development.

The Scout Movement’s early association with colonial authority has, in the post-independence era, matured into a distinctly Caribbean expression of responsible citizenship.

It has cultivated generations of public servants, educators, soldiers, entrepreneurs and quiet contributors, who not only uphold the civic fabric of TT but also create opportunities, drive enterprise and inspire others to serve.

Amartya Sen, an Indian economist and philosopher, reminds us that the true measure of development is not GDP, but capability and freedom.

By that standard, scouting contributes meaningfully – enabling agency, nurturing competence and reinforcing ethical reasoning.

It equips young people with the scaffolding to grow into citizens, not merely workers.

With over 57 million global volunteers, scouts have logged 2.7 billion hours of community service through SDG-linked initiatives.

The World Organization of the Scout Movement (WOSM) documents these contributions through the Scouts for SDGs initiative, linking local action to global goals.

Each year, ScoutsTT mobilises its membership for Good Deeds Day, an international movement focused on positive action.

In recent years, this has included repainting schools, refurbishing homes for elderly citizens, distributing care packages and organising blood drives with health authorities.

These projects are youth-led, but guided by trained adult leaders.

In 2024, over 900 scouts across six districts in TT completed 46 community projects in one weekend.

One District Commissioner noted, "We do not just show up in uniform. We show up prepared, with resources, partnerships and a plan to serve."

Corpus Christi 2025, a day that also marked the observance of Labour Day, the convergence of the sacred and the civic is not lost to us.

Labour Day honours the dignity of work. Corpus Christi celebrates sacrifice and spiritual sustenance. Together, they compel us to ask – what kind of economy are we building? One that values only output or one that prizes integrity and care?

Service industries rely not only on capital, but on character. From hospitality to education to healthcare, the real value lies in how people show up, not merely in what they produce.

Scouting, through decades of character development, strengthens the values that sustain productivity and cohesion.

ScoutsTT’s membership in the TTCSI is not ornamental, it is strategic.

It allows the movement to be recognised not just as a youth organisation, but as a partner in national development.

For coalition members, scouting offers a value-driven, intergenerational network of trained and purposeful youth.

For ScoutsTT, coalition membership affirms its role in service sector development, grounded in ethical leadership.

Together, this alliance links volunteerism with enterprise, values with systems and youth passion with institutional vision.

Service is not a product to be delivered. It is a principle to be lived.

When young people are taught this, not through lectures but by walking beside adults who embody it, the result is not only personal transformation, but social resilience.

On that Corpus Christi morning, as scouts stood in the rain, they offered more than a symbol. They offered a model. One that challenges every sector, including government, private enterprise and civil society, to reflect on what it truly means to serve with conviction.

As Baden-Powell famously wrote, "Try and leave this world a little better than you found it." The scout in the rain did just that. And so can we, if we commit to service not as a task, but as our truest identity.

The concept of service as offered by the TTCSI to its members is on point and relates in direct ways to the work of the ScoutsTT.

The alignment will serve to advance the services that we provide and bring the values inherent in it more prominently to the forefront.