Borussia Dortmund to launch Caribbean Youth Football Academy

Young footballers go through training drills at one of Borussia Dortmund’s international training camps. - Photo courtesy Genero Communications Ltd

LEADING German football club Borussia Dortmund (BVB), globally recognised for their world-class youth development system, will officially launch the BVB International Academy - Caribbean (BVBIA - Caribbean) in one month.

The launch will be held at Kapok Hotel, Maraval.

A media release by Genero Communications Ltd said, "This pioneering initiative is being spearheaded by the sporting firm Athletes and Fans Sports Village (AFSV)."

Renowned for developing world-class players such as Marco Reus, Jude Bellingham, Mario Götze, Jadon Sancho, Youssoufa Moukoko, and Erling Haaland; Borussia Dortmund's Youth System is globally acclaimed for its focus on technical excellence, mental discipline and tactical intelligence.

"The BVB International Academy - Caribbean, represents a paradigm shift in how youth football development is nurtured, blending German methodology with Caribbean talent and potential. The establishment of this academy will provide young Caribbean footballers with direct access to elite-level coaching methodologies using the BVB model."

Representatives from Borussia Dortmund will arrive in Trinidad on July 25 for the launch. To mark this milestone, a one-day Under-17 Invitational tournament will be held on July 27 at St Mary's College Grounds, St Clair. It will feature six teams who have been invited to participate in the inaugural BVB/Gatorade Under-17 Challenger Cup.

CEO of BVB International Academy – Caribbean, Andre Lawrence, said, “Our region is blessed with natural athleticism, evident in the many sporting disciplines in which we excel on the global stage. The Caribbean is being presented with an opportunity where an internationally proven model that nurtures promising young footballers is now available. It will provide young student athletes with a comprehensive development programme that prepares them for a successful career in professional football.

Lawrence said TT footballers can possibly get invited to train at Borussia Dortmund in Germany, get scouted by top European clubs or get recruited by US universities and colleges.

VEMCO CEO Dirk Marin said, "Gatorade is proud to partner with BVB and AFSV as the title sponsor of the Under-17 invitational tournament. As a brand committed to fuelling athletic performance and supporting the next generation of talent, this partnership offers strategic alignment with BVBIA Caribbean's mission. Borussia Dortmund's legacy of nurturing world-class footballers mirrors Gatorade's dedication to excellence in sport hydration, and we are thoroughly excited to contribute to the enrichment of the lives of young, talented, Caribbean athletes.”

Among the Caribbean countries earmarked for BVBIA – Caribbean academies are Barbados, Guyana and Jamaica to start, with TT being the base for the flagship academy. Guyana has already confirmed its interest to be among the first group of Caribbean countries with an academy, and interest among other Caribbean countries is extremely high.

The BVBIA – Caribbean, will offer a holistic programme for young aspiring footballers, including 360-degree coaching programmes, strength and conditioning training, health and lifestyle development programmes, goal-setting strategies and team and leadership training.

Under-17 teams and players interested in registering to be part of the academy can contact Andre Lawrence and/or Damon Leon at bvbiacaribbean@gmail.com