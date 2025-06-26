A case for renewed emphasis on oil in Trinidad and Tobago

Data analytics can help revitalise mature oil fields in TT. Photo courtesy GSTT -

Dizfa Job, David Gabriel and Javed Razack

Oil production in TT peaked in the 70s with a daily production of approximately 230,000 barrels per day.

It has been in steady decline since then, and today’s rate is just over 52,000 barrels. Of significance is that we have stopped considering ourselves an oil-based economy.

Energy Ministers and Prime Ministers in recent years have spoken of our economy as one that is fuelled by gas.

There has been little reason to question this given the success of LNG producer Atlantic and the Pt Lisas estate, but gas production has also fallen sharply in recent years.

Atlantic’s facility is now down to three trains instead of four, and the much-touted Dragon Gas deal with Venezuela has stalled under sanctions by the current US administration.

The fallout of declining oil and gas production is evident in the ongoing shortage of foreign exchange and general economic sluggishness.

For some industry experts, revitalising oil production is a big part of the solution.

In a recent Geological Society of TT (GSTT) interview, independent consultant and former Petrotrin Exploration Manager Wilson Lalla, said oil possesses a socio-economic model that gas does not have. Simply put, oil generates more employment, both directly and indirectly, at least on the upstream side of the business.

Having experienced the oil boom of the 70s, Lalla was at pains to point out that oil production generates opportunities at various levels.

For example, onshore Trinidad still has dozens of oil fields, and each one is its own ecosystem of road and drainage maintenance, drill site construction, logistics, trucking, drill rig services, pipeline management, gathering stations, environmental monitoring, security and many more sub-services. Not to mention the spending generated when all these workers buy food and drinks, go to gas stations, car washes and everything in between. There is tremendous job generation onshore from oil.

Oil also does not have the complexity of business as gas, which relies on upstream producers having contracts with NGC and then NGC with the various petrochemical plants and Atlantic.

If the contracts’ length, terms and prices are not synced properly with upstream tax incentives, exploration and production – well we end up where we are now, with a 4.2 bcf/d demand and 2.5 bcf/d supply.

This is not to say gas should be sacrificed for oil, but that oil remains a low-hanging fruit in many instances, that should be picked.

Revival requires change

The decline in both oil and gas production in recent years can be tied to several factors including a lack of state-sponsored initiatives to drive further exploration and development.

Most experts would argue that we take too long as a mature province to get from discovery to first gas, far less for an industry like oil that has been ignored for a significant time.

To make matters worse the exploration budgets of Heritage like other state-run organisations remain limited and contingent on serious bureaucracy.

The recent general elections and state board changes for companies like Heritage and others would have delayed or impacted certain decision-making and projects by weeks to months at best.

For a company intent on profitability, these sorts of disruptions, while politically necessary, should be minimised.

Lalla highlighted the need to change both the business and fiscal model for oil production, if we want to extract maximum value from the estimated 1.5 million barrels lying onshore.

In Q1 2025, EOG announced that it had made an oil discovery with the Beryl well in the TSP Deep Area off Trinidad's east coast.

The Beryl well is located at about 170 feet of water depth and hits 125-plus feet of high-quality oil-bearing net pay.

TSP is considered a mature province but with significant remaining potential for oil.

What then are the economics needed to get our remaining oil reserves out of the ground and into the market?

Lalla insists that we need something dramatic. Citing historical finds he said, "We didn’t get deep water exploration on the east coast without dramatically cutting the petroleum profit tax (PPT)."

Deep cuts to the tune of 20-25 per cent may be unattractive politically but depending on whose model you are using, we are running out of time.

Our foreign exchange reserves are critically low and now the average person has realised how intrinsically tied oil and gas production are to businesses’ ability to operate.

"Now more than ever we need drastic, decisive action and incentives, to make these frontier opportunities a reality," said Lalla.

Drill, baby drill

Easy to say, harder to do. A first step according to Lalla would be to make all the existing data related to our oil and gas reserves readily available to players big and small in the industry.

This in turn would create its own ecosystem because different organisations with access to capital, varied technology, expertise and risk will have different interpretations of our data.

Simultaneously, we would then need to break out our existing open acreage into blocks (not necessarily reusing the existing blocks), making certain blocks immediately available, while developing a robust system to evaluate proposals. This, in essence, is a revamped bid round process that cuts the time to drilling down significantly.

Currently, the majority of our existing oil acreage, which is off the west coast and onshore is controlled by Heritage Petroleum.

As a nation, while we do not lack expertise, we lack the capital and the risk appetite to explore and drill.

Partnership at every level

Experts like Lalla think the state should relinquish some of its acreage to a range of investors.

This is largely because while some operators are good at keeping existing wells going, others are better at exploring and developing new fields.

We need both areas of expertise and the capital that comes with it.

We also need to ensure that the operators we select are drilling wells, instead of holding onto acreage without the desired output.

Our immediate goal should be to bring as much oil as we can to the surface, and into the market.

Relying solely on big players will not get us there.

While EOG in partnership with bp is planning to progress the discovery in the Beryl discovery to Final Investment Decision (FID), more must be done to increase drilling.

To paraphrase the biblical saying, "Seek and you will find," we need to drill far more than the six to eight wells a year that we are currently doing.

Lalla insists that, "Drilling is what has the greatest impact on oil production in TT."

If we want more oil, we have to increase the levels of drilling but doing that requires money. To get that money, we have to lower the barriers to entry and make ourselves a more attractive partner, in an increasingly competitive landscape.

Perenco, a well-known low-cost and mature field operator, bought the mature TSP oilfields in Trinidad from Repsol in 2016, and in the last few months, several more from bp and Woodside.

They will extend the life of these fields, likely by years, getting more production out of what would be uneconomic for others.

In 2023, EOG partnered with Heritage to drill what ended up an unsuccessful exploration well on behalf of Heritage in Trinmar.

While the arrangement between the companies seems to have ended, the strategy was a good one.

EOG is a much nimbler, cost-effective and faster operator than most, which is why bp has several developments with EOG at the helm.

We are advocating for more partnerships like this, and not limited to existing operators from TT.

Where are the other EOGs of the world and what are we doing to get them in here?

We did it before and we can, again

The history of our development is rooted in partnership and now more than ever we should be developing relationships that can help us.

The data we have must be turned into actionable information that can be used to drill and create opportunity.

The trickle-down effect of these opportunities will generate positive impacts in a range of sectors, despite the necessary concessions that must be made to generate interest.

Without this, our foreign exchange levels will not rebound. Our production levels will continue to decrease and our leaking infrastructure will likely get worse.

To get, we have to be willing to give. That means changing our business and fiscal models to encourage foreign capital to take a risk on us, much like they did in the seventies.

If we can do this, we will create opportunities far beyond the well and its associated pipelines.