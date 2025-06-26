5 girls charged for brutal attack at Holy Faith Convent

A police vehicle, on June 11, is stationed in the same spot outside the Holy Faith Convent School, Couva, at which a student was beaten by girls from nearby schools on June 10. On June 25, five girls were charged by police in connection to the attack. FILE PHOTO/LINCOLN HOLDER -

Five schoolgirls, ages 14 to 18, have been formally charged for assaulting a form four Holy Faith Convent, Couva student outside the school on June 10. The move has now left the victim's mother filled with hope that her family will receive justice for the traumatic experience.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (South Central) Wayne Mystar said the charges were laid on June 25 after a thorough investigation conducted by WPC Boodoo attached to the Couva Police Station.

All five girls were charged with the offence of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Newsday understands the girls all attended different schools in the Couva area.

Mystar reiterated that police had a zero-tolerance stance on acts of violence, especially involving school-aged children, and continued to work with educational institutions, community leaders, and parents to promote peaceful conflict resolution.

The brutal attack was captured on video and posted to social media. It showed the victim in her school uniform being beaten by five girls who wore casual clothes. A male passerby intervened and broke up the fight.

The victim's mother, who asked to not be named, told Newsday she was grateful for the police action that led to the charges.

"I am so thankful because in the past, that might not have had...elicited the kind of support from the police, from everybody who responded in some way. So, I'm very happy. I feel relieved. I feel like if my daughter will get justice and that is really the light today for us."

She said her daughter suffered multiple injuries and bruises and most seriously, injuries to one of her eyes impairing her vision. She said her daughter had not been to school since the incident and would return at the start of the new academic year in September. She said her daughter is recovering and doctors at the San Fernando General Hospital clinic said the eye was healing.

"So, she's on the mend. Still has some pains and some aches but (is) on the mend."

She added: "But you know, the majority of injuries are going to be emotional and mental for her."

She said the family had been offered counselling by the police victim support unit and the Children's Authority.

Following the attack, the Ministry of Education immediately launched an investigation which included suspending the accused. The attack came days after Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar condemned acts of school violence at a post-cabinet briefing where she said perpetrators would face the brunt of the law and would be expelled.

“All acts of school violence must now be referred to the police for criminal prosecutions. Parents need to take responsibility for their children’s behaviour. If they can’t train them to properly behave in school, then let them stay home and then we will have to look for spaces to properly nurture them and counsel them.”

PM: Criminal behaviour has consequences

While some may have disagreed with her position, Persad-Bissessar held firm after news of the charges being laid in the recent incident.

"There are consequences to criminal behaviour. I will prioritise the rights and protection of the majority of students who want to learn and not the minority who want to disrupt their schools with violence," she told Newsday via WhatsApp on June 25.

"I remind students and parents that anyone who engages in violence, threats, intimidation, drug dealing, extortion and bullying will be charged. We will purge our schools of this behaviour by any and all means legally available. The country is fed up of this violence and wickedness in our schools and our society."

The victim's mother said she would support expulsion of the accused, but said instances of school violence should be treated on a case-by-case basis.

"However, not all incidents of school violence should be treated the same way. I'm sure some method of rehabilitation is necessary. I trust the justice system to do the right thing for my daughter and the perpetrators as well.

"At the end of the day, justice must not only be done but should be seen to be done. So far, the system has been working. The police officers have been very communicative and thorough. Let's wait on the other arms of the law to do their work."

Minister of Education Dr Michael Dowlath told Newsday the students were currently on extended suspension and a determination on expulsion would be made on completion of investigations by school supervisors and the ministry's Student Support Services Division.

Commenting on the charges, National Parent Teacher Association (NPTA) president Walter Stewart reiterated the organisation's support for the government's hard-line approach to school violence.

"NPTA is on record endorsing the intervention of law enforcement when students are involved in violence. While the involvement of the police should be in collaboration with school administration, defiance of school regulations that leads to illegal activity and threats to safety of teachers and other students, the inclusion of law enforcement should signal the urgent need for the co-ordinated partnership of school and police.

"This should, however, be with a structured approach to reformation of perpetrators. With the right support, the perpetrators can be transformed."

A document sent by the minister said in cases where expulsion was decided, students were recommended to alternative education programmes. Those include the Servol programme for students aged 12 to 16 which integrates personal development, education, vocational training, and community outreach to foster self-reliance and uplift vulnerable populations or the MiLAT programme for boys over 16.

The document said expelled students would have access to structured support services through referral to relevant government agencies including the Children’s Authority, the Ministry of People, Social Development and Family Services as well as the community police for counselling and support.

The Prime Minister said she was aware that the investigation into a similar attack on a form-five student of South East Port of Spain Secondary School was still ongoing, and she looked forward to its conclusion soon.

That was the attack which prompted Persad-Bissessar's comments at the post-cabinet press briefing and reignited concerns about violence in schools.

A video posted to social media on June 3 showed a student being assaulted by other students of the school. It left the victim with serious injuries, including a fractured nose, a broken tooth, blood clots in the eyes, and other physical harm.