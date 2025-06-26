5 DHL workers robbed in Barataria

- File photo

FOUR men, two of whom were armed, robbed the DHL facility in Barataria, targeting five employees and stealing cash and personal items valued at over $9,000.

Reports say around 11.25 pm, on June 25, officers of the Barataria CID responded to a report of a robbery at the company’s Chanka Trace, El Socorro Extension location.

On arrival, they spoke with a 30-year-old security guard who said around 10.30 pm, while on duty at his station on the northern side of the compound, he was approached by the men, one armed with a gun, who announced a robbery.

The suspects took his Samsung Note 10 cellphone valued at $2,400, his wallet containing $180 and US $115 as well as his ID and other cards.

The assailants then moved to the offloading area on the southern side of the compound, where they confronted four other workers, ordering them to lie on the ground before tying their hands behind their backs.

The gunmen stole the workers' cellphones, valued at a total of $4,500, along with a combined $600 in cash. The suspects then went to an upstairs office on the southern side of the building, ransacked it, but left without taking anything.

The first suspect was described as medium-built, about five feet 11 inches tall, dark in complexion, wearing a black jersey, black three-quarter pants, a hat, and a mask.

The second also medium-built, about five feet eight inches tall, dark brown in complexion, wearing a green long-sleeved sweater, dark blue three-quarter pants, a ski mask, and black gloves.

The third man, medium-built, about five feet ten inches tall, dark in complexion, dressed in a black long-sleeved jersey, blue three-quarter pants, a fisherman's hat, and red gloves. The fourth is said to be slim built, approximately five feet seven inches, wearing a white long-sleeved jersey, black long pants, a ski mask, and red gloves.