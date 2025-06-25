Weeks after murder, robbery – Tactical police, canine units for Piarco Airport

ON THE BEAT: Cpl Kenio James, left, with his canine partner Gino, and PC Paul Carr with canine officer Skok, on duty at Piarco International Airport on Tuesday. - Photos by Angelo Marcelle

FOLLOWING recent daring criminal acts – including a drive-by shooting which ended in a murder, and an armed robbery – the police have established tactical and canine units which will operate specifically at the Piarco International Airport.

This was revealed during a press conference by police commissioner Allister Guevarro on Monday at the airport. Also in attendance was Minister of Homeland Security Roger Alexander.

In addition to these two units, there will also be a permanent presence of plain clothed police officers at the airport.

The increased security comes weeks after the two violent gun incidents, including one in which a man was killed in a hail of bullets outside the arrivals area.

Guevarro and Alexander held the media conference at the VIP lounge.

Both men lauded the implementation of these new measures with Guevarro describing it as “a turning point” in how the country confronts safety threats.

Noting the murder on April 17, and a robbery at a fast food outlet in the airport six weeks later, Guevarro said both incidents had offended the country’s dignity.

“A citizen was gunned down at this very facility moments after arriving on an international flight. Over 30 spent shells were recovered, which is a chilling reminder that violence does not respect borders, terminals or time zones.

“Then on June 6, armed assailants brazenly robbed a food outlet within these very walls.

“These were not just attacks on individuals, but they were affronts to national dignity, our sense of order and sanctity of a space that welcomes the world to our shores,” Guevarro said.

He promised action and preparedness in the police's fight against criminals who intend on using the airport as a means of expanding their illicit enterprise.

“To those who believe they can exploit moments to test the seams of our system, know this, we are not reactive, we are ready,” Guevarro declared.

INCIDENTS CAN HURT TT'S IMAGE

Alexander noted incidents such as those at the airport could have a profound impact on the country’s image.

“When people arrive from whatever destination they come from and they are leaving...this (airport) is the showcase of TT. What happens here, people believe exists here.” He said this is why it was important to ensure similar incidents never occur.

“When we display the type of safety and security that we have at our international airport, it means this country is well prepared to take care of our citizens and visitors to our nation.”

Guevarro said the collaboration between police and the airport authority will include a 24-hour tactical and canine deployment which he claimed will serve as both a shield and signal.

“A shield to protect the travelling public, and a signal to those who would test our resolve that the TT Police Service is present and unyielding.”

Pressed further as to what resources had been allocated and what level of protection people could expect, Guevarro said he would prefer not to share tactical details publicly.

“If I were to give you that information, you'd be sharing that with the same persons we are trying to catch. That would be disingenuous to the police effort,” he added, but assured although the public may not have noticed, the measures are already in place.

“You may, for instance, see one or two police officers walking around in uniform, but you are not aware how many are not (in police uniform). Bear that in mind.”

Snr Supt Oswain Subero of the Tobago Division said the ANR Robinson International Airport has also received a security boost. “We also have police doing patrols around the airport…everything is in place and functional.”

Guevarro said the initiative is not a stand-alone measure but part of a broader strategy which integrates intelligence, inter-agency co-operation and community trust.

“Security is not a performance, but it is a partnership,” said Guevarro as he called on the public to lend their vigilance, co-operation and trust.

The duo, accompanied by senior police officers, TT Civil Aviation Authority Director General Cary Price and Airports Authority TT Chairman Hayden Newton then toured the airport, while the canine unit gave the media an impromptu demonstration of how the dogs search luggage for contraband, and how they respond if they find any.

During the tour, Guevarro and Alexander stopped at Pita Pit and spoke with employees, none of whom, though, were working when the robbery occurred six weeks ago.

Journalists took the opportunity, after the tour, to ask Alexander and Guevarro whether Deputy Commissioner Suzette Martin was still on active duty or had been suspended, given Guevarro's revelation on Monday that she was under investigation after an unnamed gun dealer alleged she had engaged in potential "criminal conduct."

Alexander smiled and directed the media’s attention to Guevarro, who in turn said he was not the right person to answer that question.

“All I would be able to tell you is that as of this point in time Ms Martin remains on active duty and that the Police Service Commission (PSC) are the persons or entity or organization you should be directing those questions to.”

