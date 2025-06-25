TT$1.5m needed for volleyball teams' tournament prep

(FILE) Trinidad and Tobago Volleyball Federation president Daymian Stewart -

Trinidad and Tobago Volleyball Federation (TTVF) president Daymian Stewart believes an injection of $1.5 million should cover the, “essential expenses,” for the nation’s teams as they prepare for upcoming local, regional and international tournaments, from July to August.

Volleyball has a busy schedule for the next two months as Trinidad prepares to host the Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) U23 Championship from July 9-14.

A TTVF statement on June 23 said the Final Four Senior Women tournament in Puerto Rico from July 16-21 also provides our players with a, “new opportunity,” in 2025 to compete on the regional stage.

Additionally, the CAZOVA U17 Championships spike off in Jamaica from July 28 to August 4, the Pan American Cup Senior Women serves off from August 1-11 and the CAZOVA Senior Championships, hailed as TT’s, flagship event,” from August 14-24.

Stewart said, “We have managed to navigate these turbulent times with significant support from our parents, partners, clubs, coaches and sponsors. However, to fully realise the potential of our athletes and provide them with the opportunity to compete at the highest levels, we estimate that close to 1.5 million TT dollars is needed.”

“This funding will enable us to cover essential expenses and ensure our young talents are well-prepared for these important qualifiers.”

Stewart also credited TT’s U18 and U21 beach volleyball teams for qualifying for the Continental World Championship qualifying tournament in Dominican Republic this past weekend.

Stewart awaits a response from the government on his request, and is, “confident, they can have direct and honest conversations, so the best decisions can be made for the nation’s young people.”

The statement added, “We believe that with strengthened government relationship and continued private sector support, our athletes can reach new heights, bring pride to our nation, and elevate TT’s standing in the international volleyball community.”