Tobago Tourism takes roadshow to Germany ahead of Condor’s return

Representatives of the Tobago Tourism Agency Ltd (TTAL) were joined by representatives of Tropikist Beach and Hotel Resort, Bacolet Beach Club, HADCO Experiences and Blue Waters Inn at the German roadshow. - Photo courtesy TTAL

A NEW COLLABORATION between Tobago and Barbados in Germany is set to boost tourist bookings ahead of the 2025/2026 winter season return of Condor Airlines.

In a news release on June 25, the Tobago Tourism Agency Ltd (TTAL) said Tobago is continuing to make its presence known on the world stage through a collaboration with Barbados “aimed at boosting arrivals from Germany for the upcoming 2025/2026 winter season.”

It added, “In a true display of regional co-operation, TTAL recently partnered with the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc (BTMI) to host a joint, three-city roadshow across Berlin, Munich, and Frankfurt from June 10-12, showcasing Tobago’s distinct charm and unique tourism offerings to the German travel trade and media.

“This strategic joint initiative not only signalled the return of the direct Condor flight between Germany and Tobago for the 2025/2026 winter season – it also marked a major milestone in Tobago’s international destination marketing efforts.”

The weekly Condor flight will serve both Tobago and Barbados, offering German travellers a convenient and seamless gateway to the Caribbean, the release said.

Given the shared airlift arrangement, TTAL said, the joint marketing effort was vital to stimulating early bookings and strong demand for both destinations.

“Through regional collaboration, Tobago is maximising its reach and heightening its appeal in the German market.“

Held in Germany’s three largest outbound travel markets, the roadshow provided an impactful platform to connect directly with over 200 travel agents, tour operators, and travel media, many of whom were captivated by the island’s authentic charm and natural beauty, TTAL said.

“With the destination brand – Tobago Beyond Ordinary, in focus, TTAL delivered a vibrant presentation that highlighted Tobago’s unique position as a hidden gem perfect for travellers seeking serenity, ecoadventures and rich cultural experiences.

Several local hoteliers and tourism operators, including Tropikist Beach and Hotel Resort, Bacolet Beach Club, Hadco Experiences and Blue Waters Inn, joined the mission.

“The roadshow also presented valuable networking opportunities, creating a platform to engage directly with travel professionals to foster new business opportunities for destination Tobago,” TTAL said.

“Providing first-hand insights into the island’s diverse array of accommodation options, local attractions and beyond ordinary experiences.”

TTAL also partnered with the Tobago Hospitality and Tourism Institute (THTI) to delivery an interactive culinary showcase by a Tobagonian chef Arthur Patrick.

This, the release said, added a flavourful dimension to the roadshow while offering guests a literal taste of the island’s culinary heritage – from curried crab and dumplings to callaloo and coucou.

“As TTAL continues to position Tobago as a competitive, sustainable tourism destination in the European market, this joint initiative underscores its commitment to collaboration, innovation, and delivering a truly Beyond Ordinary experience to the world,” the release said.