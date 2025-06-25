Three-way tie in Futsal Corporate Cup

A Proman player attempts a shot in a match versus Witco Credit Union in the Trinbago Futsal League Corporate Cup at the Maloney Indoor Sport Arena, on June 19. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

Prison Service FC, SWR All Stars and Republic Bank made a statement when Group B action in the Trinbago Futsal League Corporate Cup was held at the Southern Regional Indoor Sport Arena in Pleasatville, on June 21.

As the day's matches ended, it was a three-way tie in the six-team group between the service men, the All Stars and the bankers. Each team grabbed nine points with three wins from their four matches.

Plipdeco United are in contention with a respectable six points, while Flow and CGCL FC, despite their one point each, showed good fighting spirit.

It was goals galore in Group B as 112 goals were scored. Kerry Frederick of Prisons has been clinical in front of goal, leading the scoring charts with an astonishing 13 goals. On the women's side, Bernelle Shears from Plipdeco has her scoring boots on, finding the back of the net five times to claim the top spot among the women, highlighting the growing talent in women's futsal.

The league has also recognised people for their outstanding contributions to their team: Kyle Rudder from Flow and Shadrach Faria from CGCL. They both earned five votes to grab the MVP honours.

"We are incredibly excited by the level of competition and sportsmanship we've witnessed on day two of the Trinbago Futsal League Corporate Cup," said league chairperson Carolyn Farley.

"The enthusiasm from the participating corporate teams and the individual performances have truly made this a memorable event. We look forward to more exciting matches as the tournament progresses and encourage everyone to come out and support their favourite teams."

Group A matches were held on June 19 at the Maloney Indoor Sports Arena.

The group games will continue on June 28 with the knockout phase and finals taking place on June 29. Both matchdays will take place at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sport Arena in Tacarigua.