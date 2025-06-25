Police search for 5 escaped immigration detainees

ESCAPED: The TTPS's Facebook page which showed headshots of five foreign nationals who escaped from the Immigration Detention Centre in East Trinidad on Tuesday. - FB

The police were up to Tuesday evening searching for five men who escaped from the Immigration Detention Centre, in East Trinidad.

In a release on Tuesday, the TTPS said foreign nationals Christian Jose Rivero Parades, Samuel Eduardo Gonzalaz Rodriguez, Leirzer Omar Meza Font, Jhonatan Jesus Carreno and Miguel Sanchez had all escaped from the centre at approximately 3 pm.

It said Police Commissioner Allister Guevarro visited the centre and co-ordinated a manhunt.

Law enforcement officers were actively pursuing leads in the surrounding areas, the release added.

The police also urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity or sightings of the escapees by contacting 999, 555, or the nearest police station.