Howai appointed Central Bank Governor

Finance Minister Davendranath Tancoo, left, presents new Central Bank Governor Larry Howai, centre, with his instruments of appointment, as Minister in the Ministry of Finance Kennedy Swaratsingh looks on. -

FORMER finance minister Larry Howai has been appointed as the new governor of the Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago, effective June 25.

In a statement on June 25, the Finance Ministry said Finance Minister Davendranath Tancoo presented Howai with his instruments of appointment on the same day.

It said the appointment followed a request made to the President by Cabinet on June 24 to revoke the appointment of then Central Bank governor Dr Alvin Hilaire with immediate effect.

The statement said further information would be provided by the government in the coming days.

“The Minister of Finance welcomes Mr Howai, a man with proven financial experience and also with an outstanding track record, to his new role. He further extends immense gratitude to the new Central Bank Governor on his willingness to accept the position in service of the people of TT.”

Howai served as finance minister from June 2012 to June 2017, prior to which he served as NGC Chairman and First Citizens Bank CEO.