Government replaces WASA CEO Keithroy Halliday

Jeevan Joseph, the newly appointed Acting CEO of WASA. - Photo courtesy WASA

TWO DAYS after he was described as a "failed CEO" by Public Utilities Minister Barry Padarath, Keithroy Halliday's tenure at state utility the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) has come to an abrupt end.

A release from WASA on June 25, confirmed that Halliday had been replaced by Jeevan Joseph who has been appointed acting CEO effective June 25.

St Kitt's-born Halliday, hired by the previous PNM government at a monthly salary of $100,000, formally began work on December 1. He formerly worked as general manager of the Barbados Water Authority.

The release said Joseph has over two decades of extensive technical and managerial expertise in the utilities sector and has worked at WASA since 2000.

He holds a bachelor's degree in electrical and computer engineering from the University of the West Indies and is an MBA candidate at Anglia Ruskin University.

At WASA, the release said, Joseph has held pivotal roles including manager of technical services for wastewater systems, where he spearheaded the development of standard operating procedures, asset management strategies and cutting-edge technological advancements to enhance operational efficiency and environmental sustainability.

The release said that in his new role as acting CEO, Joseph will prioritise equitable water distribution, infrastructure resilience, and service reliability.

“I am honoured to lead WASA at this critical juncture,” Joseph said.

“My focus will be on collaborating with stakeholders, leveraging innovation, and ensuring that everybody in every community receives fair and sustainable access to pipe borne water. Together, we will build a stronger, more responsive WASA.”

His appointment is the final jigsaw piece to fall into place in WASA's new executive management structure.

On June 5, according to a previous WASA release, attorney Roshan Babwah was announced as the new chairman of the board of commissioners, replacing Ravindra Nanga.

Babwah's deputy in the new board is Dr Maurice J Hoyte, acting president of the Eastern Credit Union.

Other members of the new board are Tawari Tota-Maharaj, Chaitram Brown, Kern D Saney, Naveen Maraj, Indra Mohammed and Patricia Herry.

The outgoing board, appointed by the previous PNM government, comprised chairman Nanga, deputy chairman Alston Fournillier and commissioners Colin O. Bartholomew, Carol Austin, Allister S Bandoo, Joel Edwards, Jacqueline Branker-Cheesman, Sunita Cindy Lemet, Charisa-Marie Francois, Maurica Ramnarine Singh-Zoro and Akil McPherson.