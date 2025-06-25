Endeavour woman, 63, robbed by gunmen

- File photo by Jeff K. Mayers

A 63-year-old woman was robbed by armed bandits in her Endeavour home on June 24.

The woman told police three masked men entered her home through the kitchen window around noon. She said one of them pointed a gun at her and announced a robbery. Fearful for her life, she handed over a safe, valued at $1,200, with an undisclosed sum of money to the attackers who then ran away.

Police responded to the incident but were unable to find the suspects. CCTV footage is being collected as part of investigations being led by PC Raymond.