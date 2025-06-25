Dancer Mark Ferdinand speaks the language of his soul

Mark Ferdinand's mentorship expanded not only his technique but his appreciation for dance as a powerful form of cultural storytelling and responsibility. -

BAVINA SOOKDEO

The Sacred Dance Guild, a spiritually diverse, international, non-profit organisation that advocates for dance as a sacred art and promotes it as a means of spiritual growth, says, “Dance is meditation in movement, a walking into silence where every movement becomes prayer.”

And for Mark Ferdinand this holds immense truth. He truly believes that dance is the new medicine, not just for the body, but for the mind and soul.

Ferdinand, the founder of De Todo Dance Company has spent two decades turning movement into a powerful language of healing, empowerment and cultural expression. Based in Port of Spain, the 41-year-old dancer, choreographer and educator blends tradition with innovation, creating a sanctuary for self-discovery and soulful performance. “I’ve always loved every style, every rhythm,” he told Newsday. “From early on, I was drawn to the soul of music and the stories it tells through the body.”

His journey into dance began at home, deeply influenced by the strong and artistic presence of both his parents. His mother came from a prestigious family where education was highly valued, and together with his father, they built one of the most respected photo studios in their community. His father, an artist at heart, sparked Ferdinand’s early fascination with the arts, instilling in him an appreciation for beauty, storytelling and the creative energy that filled their household.

From an early age, the young Ferdinand immersed himself in dance, school plays and any event that allowed for movement and self-expression. Dance was never just a pastime – it was part of the family’s rhythm and spirit. Music constantly flowed through their home, bringing with it joy and inspiration. His mother, with her old soul and deep passion for the arts, challenged him to pursue excellence and to infuse everything he did with love and intention. It was she who taught him the values and skills he carries today. He especially credits his late mother as the foundation of his journey. “She taught me how to dance with soul,” Ferdinand said. “She is the fire and the spirit behind everything I do. She’s not just part of my journey; she is the journey. My mother’s spirit lives on in me, and I now carry and share that same soulful energy with the people I love and the dancers I teach.”

Ferdinand’s repertoire includes Flamenco, Middle Eastern belly dance and classical Indian forms like Kathak and more. He has trained under global masters, including the iconic Farida Fahmy of Egypt’s Reda Troupe and the legendary Pandit Birju Maharaj of India. But his approach is anything but rigid. As he explained, “Even with formal training, I never stop learning. Dance is both a discipline and a lifelong conversation.”

What inspired Ferdinand to explore such a wide range of dance genres – from belly dance to Salsa – was both passion and purpose. Movement has always been a natural part of him, but as a teacher and performer, he felt a responsibility to keep evolving. He noticed that his students craved more; more variety, more connection, more joy and believed that dance should never become repetitive or dull.

Having deeply explored the histories, rhythms and emotional richness of various dance styles, the performer has merged this cultural knowledge with his academic background in psychology to create a distinctive form of dance therapy. His approach goes beyond physical fitness, offering an empowering blend of movement designed to support emotional and spiritual healing. Delivered in a dance studio, his sessions provide a safe and expressive space where dance becomes a pathway to self-discovery, emotional release and personal transformation. “It’s not just a workout; it’s therapy for the soul” he said.

His school, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, embodies his philosophy of inclusivity and transformation. “Everyone is a dancer. That’s what my mother always said,” Ferdinand noted. “Our motto is ‘Living life through dance’ because it’s more than movement. It’s how we survive, connect and thrive. Our vision is rooted in excellence, inclusivity and community.”

After the covid19 pandemic forced the temporary closure of his studio, Ferdinand adapted by teaching online but personal tragedy soon followed. He lost his sister and later his mother – the two women who had shaped his life and passion. “I truly thought my world had ended,” he said. “But my students and supporters gave me the strength to start over.”

Reopened and revitalised, De Todo now offers a mix of traditional classes and Ferdinand’s unique brand of dance therapy – a fusion of psychology and movement designed to heal emotional wounds – something he certainly can relate to. “People often come to dance carrying invisible weight,” he said. “Each style brings something different; Latin dance brings celebration, Flamenco channels fire, and Middle Eastern dance nurtures grounded femininity.”

Ferdinand has had the privilege of dancing, performing, and teaching across the globe, from Argentina and Colombia to Mexico, Chile, Venezuela, the Caribbean, Egypt and more. Each country, each stage, brought its own lessons and left a lasting impression on his artistic journey.

But the performance he holds dearest took place on May 10 when De Todo Dance Company returned to the stage in honour of World Belly Dance Day. It wasn’t just a performance; it was a triumphant moment of validation. “There were people who doubted my vision,” he recalled, “but my troupe believed in me. It was a celebration of resilience, community and passion.”

Many moments have deeply shaped Ferdinand’s journey, but a few stand out as truly transformative. One was meeting and learning from Madame Farida Fahmy, the legendary prima ballerina of Egypt’s Reda Troupe. Her mentorship expanded not only his technique but his appreciation for dance as a powerful form of cultural storytelling and responsibility.

Another pivotal moment in Ferdinand’s journey was founding De Todo Dance Company – a space where dancers from all walks of life could come together, learn and thrive. While building this inclusive community has been a dream fulfilled, it’s the everyday breakthroughs in the classroom that he finds most meaningful. Watching a student conquer fear, step into confidence, or discover their voice through movement holds a power that, for him, rivals even the brightest spotlight on stage.

Questioned on how he approaches choreography, especially when blending different styles or cultural traditions, Ferdinand explained that choreography, to him, is more than just arranging steps; it's about telling a story with soul, intention and respect. “I start by immersing myself in the music or theme, researching the cultural roots and meaning behind the styles I’m blending. You can’t fuse traditions authentically without understanding them first. From there, I focus on the dancer, who they are, what energy they bring and how the choreography can reflect that. I aim to create pieces that feel powerful yet relatable, where every movement connects deeply with both the dancer and the audience. It's about crafting an experience, not just a performance” he explained.

Ferdinand has met several challenges on his journey with one of the biggest being working within the cultural norms of TT. “While the country is rich in artistic energy, dance is often narrowly viewed through the lens of Carnival, leaving little room for global styles. Introducing and educating people about Middle Eastern, Flamenco, Classical Indian and even deeper dance traditions has been a long and ongoing journey. There’s been resistance. There’s been misunderstanding but I’ve made it my mission not to give up,” he said.

Deeply committed to challenging cultural and gender stereotypes within Trinidad and Tobago’s dance landscape, Ferdinand admits to having faced criticism, especially for embracing Middle Eastern dance. But he remains unapologetic in his purpose. “I’m not just a dancer; I’m a performer, educator and artist with a global vision and deep cultural respect,” he said.

Despite the judgment, he continues to teach, perform, and inspire. “I dance for those who find healing and strength through what we create on stage. That’s what truly matters,” he added. For Ferdinand, staying true to his art means choosing love over negativity and leading by example.

The dancer believes dance schools must act as both preservers and innovators of culture. “We teach respect for history, but we also embrace evolution. Dance is a bridge between the past and the future."

What is Ferdinand’s vision for the next five years? “I hope to take De Todo Dance Company to the global stage, showcasing its unique blend of culture, movement, and healing beyond the Caribbean.” His dream is to share the company’s energy and message with international audiences through workshops, tours and performances. He envisions collaborating with artists from Latin America, the Middle East and India to create powerful cross-cultural projects that inspire and unite. For Ferdinand, the future is all about growth, connection and leaving a lasting impact through dance.

The dancer is always eager to evolve, and new styles are part of that journey. He joked about trying line dancing, but later admitted that he is seriously considering it, embracing dance as a space for joy and exploration.

More importantly, he’s excited about introducing African dance to De Todo Dance Company, drawn to its rhythm, history and power. He’s also exploring modern and contemporary forms, with plans for an international workshop later this year.

When asked what legacy he hopes to leave behind, he said, “I want to be remembered as someone who helped people live through dance. Someone who made them feel something, believe in themselves and heal.”

To young dancers, especially those who feel they don’t fit the mould, Ferdinand said, “There is no mould. Use your difference as your strength. Bring your truth to the stage. The world will catch up.”