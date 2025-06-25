Cummings unfazed by low voter turnout in PNM elections

PNM general secretary Foster Cummings. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

PNM general secretary Foster Cummings was unfazed by the paltry seven per cent turnout of PNM members to vote in the party's internal elections for a new executive committee on June 22.

He was responding to a question by Newsday at a news briefing at the office of the Leader of the Opposition in Port of Spain on June 24. Newsday asked if the low voter turnout meant disinterest among party members which could spell trouble for the party.

Cummings said the turnout was 7,100, which he claimed was fairly consistent with the turnout at the party's internal elections in 2022. Reports are the party membership is 100,000.

He added, "I make the point that the position of political leader was uncontested."

PNM PRO Faris Al-Rawi chimed in, "That is where you get the big turnout," referring to a bigger interest whenever the top post is contested.

Cummings said, "When the position of political leader is contested, that drives persons to want to come out (to vote)."

In a clear reference to Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles, he said this time the post of PNM leader was uncontested. He added that the party was in opposition, "unfortunately," but not for long.

"We had an election in 2022 and the turnout was 9,100. And the position of political leader was contested. I will leave the rest for you tomorrow."

The PNM will hold a media briefing on June 25 at Balisier House to discuss the election results. The election was won by the One PNM slate which included Cummings and Al-Rawi, plus Marvin Gonzales as chairman.