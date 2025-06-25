Chase calls for flair : WI face Aussies in 1st Test with new skipper, coach

New West Indies Test skipper Roston Chase (R) and teammates take part in a training session, ahead of the first Test against Australia, at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados, on June 25. - CWI Media

WEST INDIES’ opening clash against world number one Test team Australia on June 25 at Kensington Oval in Barbados marks a new era for the maroon.

Not only would new coach and captain Daren Sammy and Roston Chase respectively, take on their maiden roles at home against the Test giants, but it also signals the start of the West Indies’ new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

In this high-stakes three-match Test series, Chase is embracing the opportunity to lead his side into what he hopes will be a “fresh start” for Caribbean cricket.

With a mixture of optimism and realism throughout the June 24 presser, Chase outlined his hopes for reinvigorating the team’s fortunes in the red-ball format — an area where the regional side have long struggled to reestablish their dominance.

“It’s a new era, a fresh start,” said the Bajan all-rounder. “We’re in the Test Championship cycle, so we’re looking forward to it. It’s my first time as captain and Daren Sammy’s first as Test coach, so we’re hoping to bring some new energy. We’ve been on the bottom half of the (Test) table for a number of years now, and we’re really looking to change that — to make a lasting, positive impact on West Indies cricket.”

Chase hopes his leadership and Sammy’s guidance can return some Caribbean flair to this format.

“We want to play positive cricket — with flair and that Caribbean style. It’s still Test cricket, so patience is key, but we also want to move the game forward. It’s about mixing aggression with smart, calculated decisions. Most importantly, we want to make the Caribbean people proud.”

West Indies are currently a distant eighth on the 12-team ICC Men’s Test Rankings. While he acknowledged the current standings, Chase believes the team’s approach under his leadership will be pragmatic but ambitious.

With the start of the new, two-year WTC cycle bowling off, Chase said he wants to be realistic in the goals they set.

“If we could finish this cycle somewhere between four and six — and we have 14 games — then that would represent serious progress. We’re targeting a fair percentage of wins that can put us in a good position by the end.”

When asked if Australia may be seeking revenge since their last Test meeting at the Gabba in January 2024, where fast bowler Shamar Joseph snared a stellar 7/68 in the second of a two-match Test series to draw level, Chase hopes the visiting team are still reeling from that performance.

“Hopefully there are some scars. If they’re still thinking about that going into the game, that’s a good thing for us. That might be part of the job already done.”

Chase also made a heartfelt plea to fans for unwavering support, “Whether we win, lose, or draw, I just want to ask the fans to support the boys through and through. The players feed off that energy.”

The West Indies team for the opening Test was announced on January 24 and includes former Test captain Kraigg Brathwaite in his regular role as opening batsman, alongside John Campbell. Keacy Carty, Brandon King, Chase, white-ball captain Shai Hope (wicketkeeper), Justin Greaves, Jomel Warrican (vice-captain), Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph and Jayden Seales.

Chase welcomed Hope’s dual role as both senior batsman and wicket-keeper, calling it a “plus” for the team.

“Shai is a class player with tons of experience. He’s captained in the ODI format, and I’m looking to him to lead by example. He’s someone I can lean on in pressure situations. Sure, he hasn’t kept wicket in Test cricket before, so there’ll be a learning curve, but I trust in his ability.”

Chase was also asked about his predecessor and long-time teammate Brathwaite. While there has been no formal conversation between the two about the captaincy handover, Chase said their bond remains strong and reliable.

“Kraigg and I go way back — from Under-11 cricket coming straight up. We haven’t spoken specifically about the captaincy, just about the series and his role as a player. But I know if I need a shoulder to lean on, he’d be more than willing to help. He’s that kind of teammate.”

As for the playing surface at Kensington, Chase offered a familiar verdict on the pitch, noting its traditional characteristics.

“The pitch looks quite brown — pretty typical for the Caribbean. Not much green grass. It has a bit, but it’s dry and brown. It’ll probably start slow on day one and then open up as the match progresses. So it’s nothing new to us.”

West Indies have not won a home Test against Australia since the world-record fourth innings chase in 2003. Additionally, they have not won a home series against Australia since 1991.

The first Test bowls off from 10 am (TT time), with the two remaining fixtures set for the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada (July 3-7) and Sabina Park in Jamaica (July 12-16).

Team for first Test in Barbados

WEST INDIES – Roston Chase (captain), John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Brandon King, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shai Hope (wicketkeeper), Justin Greaves, Jomel Warrican (vice-captain), Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales; Daren Sammy (coach)

AUSTRALIA – Pat Cummins (captain), Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood; Andrew McDonald (coach)