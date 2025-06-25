Case for return of US naval base in Chag

US President Donald Trump AP Photo -

THE EDITOR: Recent attacks on Iran’s nuclear sites have heightened global tensions and reinforced the perception of US military strength, potentially prompting respected leaders like North Korea, China, and Russia to reassess their positions regarding US President Donald Trump.

His tough stance and decisive actions may now gain him greater respect on the world stage, as nations evaluate the importance of muscular diplomacy in volatile times.

And now Trump says Israel and Iran have agreed on a ceasefire.

Meanwhile, the US might recognise the strategic value of reactivating a naval base at Chaguaramas, especially as part of a broader effort to counteract regional instability and safeguard interests in Venezuela and the Caribbean.

Such a move could serve multiple purposes: it would strengthen US naval presence in the region, facilitate rapid response to regional crises, and support efforts to contain or influence the situation in Venezuela amid ongoing political and economic turmoil.

However, reactivating the base must be approached carefully, balancing strategic necessity with diplomatic sensitivities. Restoring US military facilities in the Caribbean could also provoke regional nerves or diplomatic pushback if not managed with transparency and respect for sovereignty.

In general, these developments underscore the shifting geopolitical landscape, where military posture and strategic alliances remain crucial tools for national security. A reactivated Chaguaramas base could become a key component in the US’s regional security architecture, provided it is implemented with a focus on stability, co-operation, and respect for regional partners.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

via e-mail