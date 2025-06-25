Abdul-Raheem Toppin leads TT U-19 cricketers at CWI tourney

Abdul Raheem Toppin will captain the TT Under-19 cricketers. -

The TT Under-19 cricketers are brimming with confidence ahead of the Cricket West Indies Rising Stars Regional tournament, which gets under way on July 1.

The 15-member squad, captained by fast bowler Abdul-Raheem Toppin, will leave on June 30 for St Kitts and Nevis with high hopes of returning home victorious on July 25.

Despite the rainy weather conditions which have hampered team preparation under coach Earnil Ryan, the players have been putting in the work to successfully compete against their regional counterparts.

A TT Cricket Board media release said the team has an "impressive combination of experienced batting and a fiery quartet of fast bowling talent."

Toppin will be part of an opening attack which also includes Aadian Racha, who has trained with the Red Force senior team. Left-armer Alexander Chase, invited by international teams visiting Trinidad to bowl to them in the nets is on the squad, along with allrounder Fareez Ali.

The TT batting possesses tremendous depth with Riyaad Mohammed, Luke Ali and Brendan Boodoo among them.

Stevon Gomez and Aaron Basant are two of six in the squad who can bowl off-spin, while Aneal Rooplal and Boodoo are the designated leg spinners. It is a special occasion for Presentation College Chaguanas, as five players from the school have been named on the TT team. Presentation won both the PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League 50-over and T20 tournaments in 2025.

This year, CWI has changed the format of the competition as a round robin 50-overs format will be contested. The US have been invited to play in this year's tournament. Eight teams will compete in the tournament – TT, Windward Islands, Leeward Islands, Jamaica, Guyana, Barbados, US I and US II.

TT schedule:

July 3: TT vs USA II, St Paul’s Ground

July 6: TT vs Barbados at Conaree

July 9: TT vs USA I, St Mary’s Park-Cayon

July 12: TT vs Leeward Islands, Elequemedo Willett Park

July 15: TT vs Windwards, St Paul’s Ground

July 18: TT Jamaica, Conaree

July 21: TT vs Guyana, Elequemedo Willett Park

July 24: Playoffs

TT squad:

Abdul-Raheem Toppin (captain), Cristian Rampersad (vice-captain), Riyaad Mohammed, Luke Ali, Brendan Boodoo, Fareez Ali, Aadian Racha, Zachary Madray, Cristiano Ramanan, Aneal Rooplal, Aaron Basant, Alexander Chase, Christian Lall, Stevon Gomez.

Officials: Kerwin John (manager), Earnil Ryan (coach).