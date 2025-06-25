'A spit in the face of the courts,' judge blasts State in death penalty case

-

THE failure by the Executive to uphold court orders and constitutional protections has been criticised by a High Court judge who ruled that two men imprisoned for nearly four decades on unconstitutional sentences must be resentenced by a criminal court.

“The Executive's failure to act is not merely a delay — it is a sustained refusal to comply with binding court orders, including those of the country’s highest court.

“This unexplained and protracted inaction can only be interpreted as a deliberate refusal to comply with the law and the judicial authority.

“The court is compelled to conclude that the Executive has no present intention of complying with its constitutional obligations,” Justice Westmin James said in his ruling in a constitutional claim brought by two prisoners, Evans Xavier and Irving Phillip.

Both men were convicted of murder and sentenced to the mandatory death penalty. After spending more than five years on death row, their sentences were commuted on December 31, 1993, in keeping with the landmark Pratt and Morgan judgment, which set a five-year timeline to carry out hangings.

In their claim, the men argued that at no stage during the commutation process were they invited to participate in the deliberations of the Mercy Committee, nor did they receive the four-yearly reviews of their sentences afforded to them under the prison rules.

In his ruling, James said this violates sections 4 and 5 of the Constitution. He also found that the Mercy Committee failed to inform the men of their rights, did not provide legal help, and never reviewed their cases as required by law. This failure broke the law and denied them fair treatment, the judge ruled.

James also said the State’s refusal to follow previous court orders, including from the Privy Council, was a serious violation of the rule of law.

“The continued and deliberate inaction by the Executive, even in the face of repeated judicial pronouncements from every level of the judicial hierarchy, is not only a constitutional failure but a profound affront to the judiciary.

“It is, in effect, a metaphorical act of spitting in the face of the courts, and a symbolic gesture akin to raising a middle finger to the judicial arm of the State.

“Such sustained and unapologetic disregard for binding court orders, especially from the highest court of the land, tears at the fabric of constitutional democracy and strikes at the heart of the rule of law.

“If orders of the courts, including the Privy Council, can be ignored with impunity by the Executive, then the fundamental principle that no one is above the law ceases to have meaning. “The rule of law demands fidelity to legal authority, not selective compliance. Anything less places the justice system at risk of irrelevance.”

In the case of Xavier and Phillip, the judge said, “Despite the clear judicial directives, the claimants have not to date had their remitted commutations considered by the Advisory (Mercy) Committee, the Minister of National Security, or the President. The claimants have now been in custody for between 37 to 39 calendar years.”

James said post-commutation detention was not merely a “bureaucratic oversight,” but a sustained constitutional violation of the men’s rights.

“Although the imminent threat of execution may have dissipated upon commutation, what replaced it was a condition equally insidious: a state of indefinite incarceration without clarity, review, or lawful justification.

“This institutional abandonment violates not only the express provisions of section 5 of the Constitution but also offends the basic dignity of the individual.”

He also slammed the State’s arguments that the men were serving lawful sentences, calling the position “a cruel fiction,” since the Executive had refused to activate the process to determine what those sentences are.

“That refusal, despite judicial declarations and binding precedent, renders their continued incarceration fundamentally unfair, unconstitutional, and inhumane.

“The Executive’s continued refusal, despite multiple judicial pronouncements, to carry out this review process renders the commuted sentences arbitrary and unconstitutional. The inaction of the Mercy Committee amounts to a clear disregard for judicial authority and their constitutional duty.

In granting the declarations they sought, he also ordered that the men be resentenced by a judge of the criminal division of the High Court, after which possible financial damages are to be assessed by a master.

Rajiv Persad, SC, Jade Martinex, Ajesh Sumessar and Vanita Ramroop represented the men while Rishi Dass, SC, Stefan Jaikaran and Fazana Ali represented the State.

In May, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar said the government intended to resume hangings and carry out the death penalty.

Persad-Bissessar said she was told the number of inmates on death row as of May 10, was 38.

Of these 38, only 18 are eligible to be hanged if it is accepted that these 18 have been sentenced to death and are under the five-year timeline.

She said she intended to ask the Attorney General to address whether or not appeals can be expedited. The resumption of the death penalty was one of the United National Congress’s promises on the campaign trail.