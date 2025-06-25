18 players for Jr squash tourney in Cayman Islands

Trinidad and Tobago junior squash player Seth Thong. - File photo

An 18-member athlete contingent has been selected to represent TT at the 2025 Junior Caribbean Area Squash Association (CASA) Championships in the Cayman Islands, from June 29 to July 5.

Seth Thong, seeded at number one in the Under-19, leads the male team of 11 while Elise Mathura is the lone representative in this division among the seven contesting females.

Joining Thong on the U19 male team are captain Anthony Allum, who’s seeded fifth of eight players in this division, Nicholas Lequay and Sanjiv Mungal.

Matteo Felician-Baird and Matthias Matura contest the U17, Ross D’Juran and Nixon Benedict Callender II U15, Vithala Chattergoon and Coen Mack U13, and Evan Ghuran, seeded third of four in the U11 category.

Competing alongside Mathura will be U17 captain Josie-Marie Thong (seeded three of four), Aaniyah Ramdeen in the U15, Gia Ghuran and Saanvi Chattergoon in the U13, and Lara Allum and Jess D’Juran for the U11.

Their selection came, “after months of intensive high-performance training,” a TT Squash Association statement said on June 23. Parents and well-wishers will be traveling to cheer on the team.

The technical team consists of David Scott (manager/coach), Ryan Jagessar (lead coach), Rhea Khan (assistant coach) and Sheldon Skeete (technical advisor coach)

The association also thanked the TT government, their corporate sponsors including Republic Bank, C3 Centre, Autocenter, Brimont Ltd and Caribbean Bottlers.

TT Jr CASA Teams

Boys

U19 Seth Thong, Anthony Allum (captain), Nicholas Lequay, Sanjiv Mungal,

U17 Matteo Felician-Baird, Matthias Matura,

U15 Ross D’Juran, Nixon Benedict Callender II,

U13 Vithala Chattergoon, Coen Mack

U11 Evan Ghuran

Girls

U19 Elise Mathura

U17 Josie-Marie Thong (captain),

U15 Aaniyah Ramdeen

U13 Gia Ghuran, Saanvi Chattergoon,

U11 Lara Allum, Jess D’Juran.