Youngsters shine at Primary Schools Cricket Festival

West Indies women's and TT cricketer Britney Cooper, along with other national cricketers, meet youngsters at the Primary School Cricket Festival at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, on June 23. PHOTO COURTESY MINISTRY OF SPORT AND YOUTH AFFAIRS -

Despite intermittent rain, students from 16 schools participated on day one of the Primary Schools Cricket Festival, on June 23.

The youngsters were full of energy, enthusiasm and school pride during the first leg of the two-day event, hosted by the Sports Company of TT (SporTT), and provided some impressive batting, bowling and fielding performances. The festival is the culmination of the Primary Schools Cricket Coaching programme, which was delivered across all seven education districts by SporTT’s community sports department.

The programme introduced students to cricket fundamentals, while promoting teamwork, participation and physical activity.

At the opening ceremony, the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs was represented by permanent secretary Beverly Reid-Samuel, while the Ministry of Education was represented by Ian Ramlal, school supervisor II. Their presence reflects the strong inter-ministerial support for sport development within schools and youth empowerment across TT.

During her remarks, Reid-Samuel highlighted the importance of the Primary Schools Cricket Coaching programme.

“Sport, and in this particular context, cricket, helps prepare us for life far beyond the boundary, teaching and reinforcing critical social characteristics such as discipline, teamwork, resilience, and respect,” she said. “Here, at the Primary School level, is where the journey of national sport development starts – with children like you, who are discovering the joy of sport and who, with the right support and desire, can grow to become our future sporting heroes.

“The Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs is proud to support programmes like this. We believe that when we invest in you, we invest in a healthier, more active and more united TT.”

SporTT CEO Jason Williams said the festival is the reward for the students’ efforts in the programme during recent months.

“Today is the culmination of all the work you all would have been doing (in the last few months),” Williams said. “To acknowledge all of that, we brought you all here today at the iconic Brian Lara (Cricket Academy) to enjoy your skills, to have a day of friendship, to learn from one other and most importantly to have fun.”

Each participating school fielded a team of 15 students, and throughout the morning's friendly ten-over matches, most outstanding students were selected from each school in the boys and girls categories for their performance, effort and sportsmanship.

The festival concludes on June 24 with another 15 schools set to take the field.