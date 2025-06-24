West Indies women beat South Africa in T20 series

FILE PHOTO: West Indies batter Shemaine Campbelle. PHOTO BY BOARD OF CONTROL FOR CRICKET IN INDIA -

BRIDGETOWN: Captain Hayley Matthews and her deputy Shemaine Campbelle played crucial knocks to lead West Indies women to their first T20 series win over South Africa women in 12 years in thrilling fashion here at the 3W’s Oval, on June 23.

Matthews scored her second consecutive half century of the series, with Campbelle proving to be the perfect partner, as the home side registered a six-wicket win to clinch the three-match series 2-1.

After winning the toss and choosing to bat, South Africa were led by a maiden T20 half century by Miane Smith, which helped them to post a respectable 147 for six in their 20 overs.

But Matthews scored 65 off 50 balls and Campbelle chipped in with 42 to lead the home side to 148 for four with nine balls remaining in the contest.

It marked the first time West Indies emerged victorious over the Proteas in a T20 series since 2013 when they won 2-0 in the Caribbean.

Once again it was Matthews, who was voted Player-of-the-Match and Player-of-the-Series, that spearheaded the run chase.

The skipper lost her opening partner Qiana Joseph with just 17 runs on the board, while Realeanna Grimmond scored just five before being bowled by medium pacer Ayabonga Khaka to see West Indies slip to 32 for two in the sixth over.

Campbelle then joined Matthews at the crease and the pair set about repairing the damage during an 82-run partnership that spanned ten overs.

Matthews hit Khaka for a six and two fours in the eighth over that yielded 18 runs and she moved into the forties with another four off Nonkululeko Mlaba in the ensuing over.

She brought up her 19th T20 half century off 39 balls when she scampered two runs off the last ball of the 11th over bowled by Mlaba.

At the end of the 15th over West Indies seemed on course for a comfortable victory, with 38 runs needed from 30 balls.

But Matthews was bowled off her pads by a delivery from spinner Sune Luus in the next over after hitting nine fours and one six to give South Africa an unlikely chance of victory.

And when Campbelle gifted Marizanne Kapp a simple caught and bowled opportunity it set up a tense finish with West Indies requiring 12 from 13 balls. However, Chinelle Henry belted pacer Tumi Sekhukhune for a six and four off consecutive deliveries, before sealing the match with a drive through cover that allowed her to gather two runs.

Henry finished unbeaten on 20 off 11 balls with two fours and a six.

Kapp was South Africa’s best bowler, taking 2/27 from her four overs.

Earlier, the 20-year-old Smith scored an unbeaten 59 off 38 balls with seven fours and one six, to lead an otherwise disappointing batting display by the visitors.

South Africa were given a decent start by their top order, but was bogged down by disciplined bowling by West Indies’ spinners Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack and Matthews. Openers Tazmin Brits and Luus put on 29 runs in just 3.3 overs, until Ramharack dismissed the latter for 13.

That run rate slowed dramatically after, and when Brits lost her wicket to Fletcher for 20, they had only progressed to 57 for two in the ninth over.

But Smith provided a spark with some breathtaking shots, which helped the visitors to gain some momentum in the latter stage of the innings.

Ramharack led the way with 2/18, while Fletcher took 2/28 for the West Indies. CMC

Summarised scores:

SOUTH AFRICA 147/6 (20 overs) (Miane Smit 59 not out, Laura Wolvaardt 28, Tazmin Brits 20; Karishma Ramharack 2/18, Afy Fletcher 2/28) vs WEST INDIES WOMEN 148/4 (18.3 overs) (Hayley Matthews 65, Shemaine Campbelle 42, Chinelle Henry 20 not out; Marizanne Kapp 2/37).