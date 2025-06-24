Trinidad and Tobago teams advance to NORCECA Under-21 beach volleyball qualifiers

The TT pair of Jehreef Miguel (third from right) and Jerome Morrison (second from right) take their spot on the podium after placing third at the CAZOVA Under-21 Beach Volleyball Championships in Cayman Islands on June 19. - Photo courtesy Sean Morrison

Trinidad and Tobago's Under-21 male and female teams booked their spot to the 2025 North, Central American and Caribbean Volleyball Confederation (NORCECA) Under-21 Championships after reaching the semifinals of the CAZOVA Under-21 Beach Volleyball Championships, which were held at Seven Mile Beach in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, on June 19.

With the top three countries in both categories advancing to the July 3-7 NORCECA Championships in Juan Dolio, Dominican Republic which serve as a qualifier for the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) Under-21 World Championships later this year in Mexico, TT's pair of Jahreef Miguel and Jerome Morrison finished third in the men's category, with the pair of Meeka Johnson and Lfe Roberts recording a fourth-placed finish in the women's side of the draw. Though finishing outside of the top three, TT still clinched qualification in the women's category as the host Cayman Islands had two teams finishing in first and third-place respectively – effectively pushing TT into the third qualifying spot.

In the men's Under-21 tourney, Miguel and Morrison topped Pool B, with one of their results being a 21-19, 21-14 victory over Jamaica. In the semis, Miguel and Morrison showed good signs as they won the first set 23-21 against the Cayman Islands pair of Dylan Lynee and Stephen Watson. The Cayman Islands pair battled back, though, as they won the next two sets 21-15 and 15-8 to complete the comeback result.

In the third-placed match, Miguel and Morrison again battled the Jamaicans and they registered a straight sets win (21-15, 21-12) over the pair of Love-Let Blake and Ithran Softley to snatch bronze.

In the final, Barbados captured gold as the pair of Aaron Taylor and Nkoya Williams beat Cayman Islands 2-1 (19-21, 21-13, 15-0) in an impressive comeback performance.

In the women's Under-21 semifinals, Johnson and Roberts lost a tight matchup versus Barbados. The TT pair dropped the first set before winning the second set 21-17. Barbados took the last set 15-9 to advance to the final where they eventually lost 2-1 to the Cayman Islands.

Both TT teams then made the step up to contest the second stage of the NORCECA Under-23 Beach Volleyball Tour which was held from June 20-22. Catered to upcoming players, the Under-23 tournament was used to help prepare athletes for future meets such as the 2025 Junior Pan American Games which will be held from August 9-23 in Paraguay.

After placing third in Pool A, the men's team placed ninth overall out of 16 teams. Meanwhile, the women's team placed 11th out of 14 teams in their tourney. The teams which contested the Under-21 and Under-23 tournaments were both overseen by coach Sean Morrison.

Costa Rica won the men's Under-23 title, with the US clinching the Under-23 women's crown.