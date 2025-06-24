Trade minister met with Indian High Commissioner ahead of Modi visit

Dr Colin Neil Gosine, parliamentary secretary, left, Dr Pradeep Rajpurohit, Indian High Commissioner to TT and Kama Maharaj, Minister of Trade, Investment and Tourism. - Photo courtesy MTI

TRADE, Investment and Tourism Minister Kama Maharaj met with India’s High Commissioner to Trinidad and Tobago Pradeep Rajpurohit, as both governments prepare for closer bilateral engagement, including an upcoming official visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to TT.

The courtesy call took place at the ministry’s head office in Port of Spain and included parliamentary secretary Colin Neil Gosine, permanent secretary Reita Toussaint and acting deputy permanent secretary Ava Mahabir-Dass.

In a release on June 24, the ministry said discussions centred on expanding trade and investment links between the two countries and identifying new areas of collaboration in manufacturing, tourism and economic diversification.

Maharaj said the meeting reaffirmed the longstanding partnership between TT and India and offered an opportunity to pursue initiatives to support sustainable economic growth and diversification efforts.

The talks come ahead of Modi’s anticipated visit to TT in early July — his first official trip to the country since assuming office in 2014.

The visit is expected to focus on trade, energy co-operation, cultural ties and Caricom-India relations.

India remains one of TT’s key external partners, with existing agreements covering energy, ICT, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, and technical co-operation.

Both countries have also shared cultural and diplomatic ties since establishing formal relations in 1962.

No specific initiatives were disclosed following the meeting, but the ministry said it looked forward to working with India to advance joint economic priorities.

PM Kamla Persad-Bissessar revealed that "several" memorandums of understanding will be pursued to strengthen bilateral relationships.

She added that there are ongoing discussions with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Indian High Commissioner.