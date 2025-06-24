Tobago East MP: Cudjoe, Webster-Roy did not consult the people

Tobago East MP David Thomas. -

TOBAGO East MP David Thomas says former MPs Ayanna Webster-Roy and Shamfa Cudjoe lost their seats in the April 28 general election because they were too busy making decisions for Tobagonians without first consulting them.

He made this claim during his maiden contribution to the House of Representatives during debate to adopt the report of the Standing Finance Committee on June 23.

Thomas, a retired assistant fire chief, said if the former MPs were in touch with the needs of Tobagonians, they would have known that Scarborough and its neighbouring communities are "without cover" in relation to fires and other emergency situations.

“Mr Speaker, it is carnage in my view, the entire economic area of Scarborough and environs is without cover,” he said.

“Just recently, a few weeks ago, Scarborough Library was on fire and the response to the Scarborough Library came from the Roxborough Fire Station.

“And we had caring people, we had representatives in this parliament and they were boasting about building a fire station. And Mr Speaker, if there was anything about care in the minds or in the consciences of these people, Tobago would have been better off."

Thomas, who won on a Tobago People’s Party ticket, observed the new opposition MPs were continuing in this vein.

“You saw it in the Parliament today. Everybody is busy saying what hotel we should take and what other things we should do. Mr Speaker, nothing is wrong with advice but allow it to be solicited first, because we have proven over time that we do know what we want as Tobagonians.

"And you see, they continue to commit the ultimate sin by trying to say to us what we should have. Well, they paid the ultimate price.”

He recalled the Scarborough Fire Station being gutted by fire in April 2019. Officers were temporarily relocated to the Crown Point Fire Station. In May 2020, he said, firemen were moved to a building in Carnbee which previously housed the Old Grange Police Station.

“Mr Speaker, out of the hearts of good fire officers, led by my good self, we decided we would reconstruct that station. The money given to reconstruct that station was $629,000.” He said that amount “was exhausted” by the time they had completed the floor.

“But I live good in Tobago and corporate Tobago as well as members of the THA combined with us and we reconstructed the station.”

Thomas said when he demitted office on August 18, 2022, the connections for the air conditions units still had to be installed as well as a suppression system. A kit room also had to be built. He said those issues still have not been addressed.

“It was so much of a disingenuous approach to taking care of the business of Tobago that a project section was sent from the ministry to analyse the work that was done.

“Mr Speaker, we are speaking here about changing almost an entire floor that was previously of timber. We are speaking of changing an entire roof. We are speaking about changing all doors and windows, toilet and washrooms.

“Mr Speaker, I was happy for the visit. So when the assessment team came, the report was $9 million plus of work was done. And we asked for $300,000 to complete that station and to date that money was not given.”