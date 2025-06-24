THA pumps $150m into tourism sector in 2026

Tourists from Canada disembark the First Try glass-bottom boat after a tour of the Buccoo Reef in Tobago in December 2022. - File photo

THE TOBAGO House of Assembly (THA) has allocated $150.2 million to further develop the island’s tourism sector in fiscal 2026.

Secretary of Finance, Trade and the Economy Petal-Ann Roberts made the announcement while delivering the THA’s budget statement in the Assembly Legislature, Scarborough, Tobago, on June 23.

The THA is requesting from central government an allocation of $3.71billion to manage its affairs over the next year.

In fiscal 2024/2025, the assembly requested $3.956 billion from the PNM government but received $2.599 billion.

She said, “Madam Presiding Officer (Abby Taylor), our investment to accelerate growth in the tourism sector will not only generate direct employment in hotels, restaurants and tour operations, it will also stimulate growth in related sectors such as transportation, agriculture and retail, thereby contributing to overall economic vitality.”

Roberts said the administration was designing a five-year investment programme for the tourism sector for the period 2025-2030 to help increase its contribution to the gross domestic product (GDP) by 20 per cent. She added the sector’s contribution to GDP currently stands at 14 per cent.

Roberts outlined several initiatives which the THA intends to pursue in fiscal 2026.

These include the enhancement of skills and knowledge in the creative and cultural economy through training programmes, artists-in-residence initiatives, workshops and educational projects focusing on areas such as art, craft, dance and other traditional cultural artforms; the promotion of Tobago’s cultural heritage as a unique selling point of the island’s tourism product by showcasing traditional festivals, historical sites and cultural practices to attract visitors eager to experience Tobago’s authentic culture; and the development of heritage tourism packages that enable visitors to explore Tobago’s cultural and historical sites.

Roberts said the latter will feature guided tours, cultural performances and interactive experiences to immerse tourists in the island’s culture.

She said the THA also intends to create digital content that highlights Tobago’s cultural heritage, including vlogs, blogs, social media posts and online exhibitions showcasing the island’s traditions, art and history to the world.

Roberts added local communities also will become more intimately involved in the preservation and promotion of their cultural heritage by ensuring artistic practices are maintained and that the advantages of cultural tourism are shared fairly among the island’s villages.

The THA, she said, also wants a more targeted investment in airlift, especially in new regional and international markets.

Roberts said the assembly will establish a committee to drive the implementation of set standards and regulations in the sector.

To facilitate the overall growth of the sector, she said, the administration proposes to invest in product development and destination branding, including strategic marketing campaigns.