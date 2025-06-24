PM, Energy Ministers talk investments with Proman

Giselle Thompson, deputy managing director, Proman, left; Anand Ragbir, managing director, Proman; David Cassidy, chief executive, Proman; Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar; Dr Roodal Moonilal, Minister of Energy; and Ernesto Kesar, Minister in the Ministry of Energy; pose for a photo after an energy meeting at the Office of the Prime Minister on June 24. -

PRIME Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar and senior representatives of the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries met with global petrochemical producer Proman on June 23 to discuss future investment prospects and operational challenges facing the local energy sector.

The meeting, held at the Office of the Parliament in Port of Spain, included Energy Minister Roodal Moonilal and Minister in the Ministry Ernesto Kesar.

Proman’s delegation was led by CEO David Cassidy, alongside Trinidad managing director Anand Ragbir and deputy managing director Giselle Thompson.

Proman is one of TT's largest downstream energy operators, with significant methanol, ammonia and urea production capacity at the Point Lisas Industrial Estate.

The company is also a major investor in gas processing and shipping.

In a ministry release on June 24, Cassidy congratulated the Prime Minister on her return to office and stressed Proman’s commitment to its operations in TT.

Discussions centred on the company’s plans to expand investment in upstream and downstream activities despite persistent gas supply shortfalls, geopolitical instability, and global market volatility.

Proman signalled its interest in partnering with the government to advance near-term projects and initiatives aimed at increasing petrochemical production and ensuring the long-term viability of the country’s energy sector, the release said.

The PM and Energy Ministers pledged to support Proman’s efforts and reiterated the government’s broader strategy to attract new investment, maintain existing industrial capacity and revitalise TT’s status as a regional energy hub.

No specific projects or timelines were disclosed. However, with domestic gas production under pressure and Point Lisas plants operating below capacity, the administration has identified energy sector revitalisation as a top policy priority.