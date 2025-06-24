Parliamentarians urged to uphold democratic principles

Speaker of the House Jagdeo Singh addresses parliamentarians during their first debate at the Red House, Port of Spain, on June 13. - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

HOUSE SPEAKER Jagdeo Singh says democracy is not a one-time achievement but an ongoing, evolving process that must be continuously nurtured.

Speaking at the opening of the post-election seminar, broadcast on Parliament’s YouTube channel, ParlView, on June 24, Singh addressed new and returning parliamentarians attending the seminar, which runs from June 24 to 25.

“Democracy is neither easily achieved nor static. It is not a one-time solution, a simple fix, or a sudden transformation. Rather, it is a constantly evolving social, constitutional, legal, and multifaceted process.”

He reminded senators and legislators that they have recently been entrusted with a fresh mandate from the people, urging them to go beyond electoral cycles to ensure inclusive governance, maintain public trust, and safeguard democratic principles.

Singh cited a United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) report, noting 2024–2025 marks the largest global election cycle in human history, with elections taking place or scheduled in 72 countries, representing over 3.7 billion citizens, nearly half the world’s population.

“This is an extraordinary milestone, especially considering the right to vote is a relatively recent development in human history. We often associate democratic ideals with events like the French Revolution, which gave us the cry: 'Liberté, Égalité, Fraternité.' Yet the very act of voting is still young.”

However, Singh also highlighted what he described as sobering realities in the same report: inequality and public distrust persist, even in well-established democracies.

Singh said nearly two-thirds of those living in democracies believe their voices are ignored.

“This crisis of confidence is driven by unmet expectations, rampant disinformation, deepening polarisation, and the loss of human connection, often exacerbated by technology.”

This, Singh argued, raises a vital question: what role must legislators play in safeguarding democracy?

“Democracy does not end at the ballot box,” he emphasised. “Keeping it alive requires inclusive governance, ongoing dialogue, and strong institutions that ensure every voice is heard, every right protected, and every need addressed.”

He described the two-day seminar as crucial.

“We know all too well how democracies die, often not suddenly, but gradually through the slow erosion of institutions and public trust. As parliamentarians, we must stay vigilant against that danger.

“Let me offer a word of caution,” he added.

“The electorate is the harshest judge and jury we will ever face. Their trust is not automatic – it must be earned through vigilance, transparency, and unwavering commitment to public service.”

He said whether in government or opposition, all legislators have a role to play and must adopt a socially functionalist mindset, serving not only their party or platform but the people.

“In this light, two Latin maxims come to mind: 'Vox populi, vox Dei: the voice of the people is the voice of God.' And 'sic transit gloria mundi: the glories of the world are fleeting.' Political glory can be lost in an instant.”

Singh stressed the importance of understanding Parliament’s evolving role and its core responsibilities – representation, lawmaking, and oversight, particularly through parliamentary committees, which he described as the "engine room" of Parliament.

“The strength of our committees reflects the strength of our democracy.”

He urged parliamentarians to navigate the “delicate but crucial balance between party loyalty, personal conscience, and the interests of constituents,” a balance that, in his view, defines true statesmanship.

“One essential element of a functional legislature is what I call ESE – Ethics, Standards, and Accountability.”

Singh said parliamentary accountability is the cornerstone of public trust, saying at the heart of his address was a single imperative: “We must always act in the interest of the people. Inclusive representation is not just a moral ideal – it is a democratic necessity.”

He said a Parliament that reflects the full spectrum of society, women, youth, ethnic minorities, and marginalised voices legislates with greater legitimacy, empathy, and foresight.

Singh concluded by encouraging participants to treat the seminar not as a theoretical exercise but as a practical launchpad.