Moonilal met with Global Petroleum Group executives

Energy Minister Roodal Moonilal, right, met with executives from Global Petroleum Group (GPG) at the ministry's head office at the International Waterfront Complex, Port of Spain, on June 23. - Photo courtesy Ministry of Energy

ENERGY Minister Roodal Moonilal met with executives from Global Petroleum Group (GPG) on June 23 to discuss the company’s ongoing oil and gas operations in the region and future areas of collaboration with Trinidad and Tobago.

The meeting, held at the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries’ head office at the International Waterfront Complex, Port of Spain, also included Minister in the Energy Ministry Ernesto Kesar, acting permanent secretary Karinsa Tulsie and acting deputy permanent secretary Marc Rudder.

Representing GPG were executive director Eduard Vasilyev and finance and corporate affairs officer Leonid Mironov.

GPG is involved in upstream oil and gas activities off Grenada’s southern coast, close to Venezuela’s Patao/Dragon fields and Trinidad’s North Coast Marine Area (NCMA) gas fields.

GPG signed a commercial agreement with the National Gas Company (NGC) in 2018, stemming from the Energy Sector Development Framework Agreement signed between the governments of TT and Grenada in 2012. The framework was intended to deepen regional energy integration and economic ties.

At the meeting, GPG’s executives expressed appreciation for the engagement and discussed the company’s ongoing drilling activity in Grenadian waters.

The parties also addressed the possible renewal of the NGC-GPG agreement, though no details were disclosed.

Moonilal noted the government’s intention to continue working with Grenada to strengthen bilateral energy relations and indicated that follow-up discussions would be held with GPG and local stakeholders to assess further opportunities.

The meeting comes amid regional interest in cross-border gas resource development, particularly as energy-producing Caribbean states seek to navigate tighter global markets and declining domestic production.