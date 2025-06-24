Minority: Tobago economy stagnant under Farley

MINORITY Leader Kelvon Morris said Tobago's economy remains stagnated under the current THA administration. He was reacting to Secretary of Finance, Trade and the Economy Petal-Ann Roberts' budget request at the Assembly Legislature, Scarborough, on June 23. The Farley Augustine-led assembly requested $3.71 billion from the central government aimed at managing the island’s affairs in 2025-2026.

Speaking with members of the media after the presentation, Morris said, “I thought it was – on paper – a very fair attempt, but in reality (it is the opposite of) what the theme suggests: that this is accelerating growth, anchoring fiscal stability. What the Tobago People’s Party has actually succeeded in is not accelerating growth but instead accelerating Tobago’s economic decline.

"They have not anchored stability but have anchored our island in fiscal stagnation, leaving our people adrift in a sea of empty promises and squandered opportunities.”

He said the reality on the ground is that under the current administration, after four years, the tourism sector, which is the lifeblood, is “basically dead.” He said if one visits the hotels or even the beaches, there are no international tourists there.

He said in discussions with stakeholders, one can hear the pain, the struggle and the financial degradation that they are facing at this time. He said it is disingenuous for the current administration to be talking about growth, “when in fact what we are witnessing is a serious decline.”

He added, “The agricultural sector for instance is almost non-existent. When you talk about our contract teachers, over $10 million owed to teachers on contract. I have received numerous calls from persons in the Department of Sport – can’t get their contract gratuity.

"The THA is owing workers, paying workers late and on top of it boasting about one per cent unemployment, but at the same time their mainstay in terms of employment generation is something called ten on, ten off, where these workers are paid menial salaries five days for two weeks. And therefore, I cannot understand how a THA that promotes the notion of the greatest little island on the planet treats its own people as subservient.”

He said the last four years can only be described as “the collapse of the Tobago economy under Farley and friends.”

Electoral representative for Roxborough/Argyle Watson Duke said, “I give the budget a ten out of ten – that is me speaking sarcastically.

“It is a budget that makes sense if it is to become a reality. We have seen many budgets fall to the floor before and we have a lack of financing as the major reasons for why budgets fail.”

He said he will expound further during the debate on June 26.