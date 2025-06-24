‘Minister’ tells youth: Don’t be ‘Lucifer Puppet’

Ronald “Minister” Henry. -

RONALD “Minister” Henry wants his music to positively influence youth and aid in driving positive behavioural change.

He hopes his newly-released single, Lucifer Puppet will help his cause. It was released on June 6 on all platforms.

Minister dedicated his life to serving God and doing God’s will, using his musical talent to “reach the hearts of men,” a release said, adding that he describes the single as a song for this time.

The track was written by the artiste and produced by Chinx Roots, as they seek to revive consciousness and awaken right thinking. Minister believes much of what the world is presently experiencing goes beyond the physical realm.

“With the crime situation as it is, and the way that our youths are involving themselves in gangs and violence, I believe this song is relevant. For those of us who believe in the spiritual side of things, we know there are forces behind it all, and I think the song will bring heightened consciousness to what is behind these things.”

He also hopes strong social media marketing and visuals would drive the message into the hearts of many of TT’s youth.

“In marketing this song and its lyrics, our creative team will utilise social media to a great extent. We’ve also placed a lot of effort into the visuals for the single, which directly speaks the language of the youths,” said Gabriel Creative Studios engineer Stephon Gabriel.

Gabriel and Minister greatly considered the song’s visuals.

“The video for the song will show, in the simplest way, just how much people are being used in nefarious ways. Negativity has been glamorised, particularly on social media. The song will point out the ways in which society is being used and abused, and we’re confident it will awaken a sense of consciousness,” he said.

Popular culture, to him, spreads negativity. For while it might share one person’s story, that story could adversely affect someone else, the release said.

“If the music does not highlight solutions and encourage change, all that’s being shared is a negative narrative. If the song is speaking about the impact of a particular lifestyle, it’s important that the solutions be shared as well,” he said.