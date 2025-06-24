Michael Phillips breaks new ground with release of Country, Caribbean single

ATHLETE, sporting event organiser and motivational speaker Michael Phillips has added a new skill to his portfolio with the release of his new single, Tailor-Made For Me.

The new track, which takes a witty and insightful look at modern dating in the age of social media, has a unique fusion of country music and Caribbean influences.

Tailor-Made For Me, he said, began as an exploration of fashion but quickly evolved into a reflection on how technology shapes human relationships.

“I noticed among my peers how significant emojis have become in communication. A simple icon can change the entire meaning of a conversation in a relationship or friendship,” Phillips said.

The song which was written by Phillips was produced under TORS, with Danny Liam Kehlenbeck at the helm of the production process.

Prior to its official release, Phillips had been doing live performances of Tailor-Made For Me.

“Coming from Trinidad, people are often surprised to hear someone from the islands creating country-influenced music. I want to start a new trend – Caribbean - Country Music.”

Although widely recognised for his accomplishments in sports, particularly cycling, and visual arts, Phillips found his way into music through an unexpected challenge during the pandemic from former schoolmates. “What started as an attempt to learn a single song quickly snowballed into a deep passion for songwriting and performing. I went from never playing an instrument to having my first live performance just three and a half months after buying my first guitar in 2020,” he recalled.

Since then, he has written over 30 songs and performed regularly, even headlining a full concert at Fiesta Plaza, MovieTowne, which featured his original compositions. His music has also become an integral part of his motivational speaking engagements. With at least seven more singles due for release, Phillips said of his unique storytelling approach. “I use words and melodies the way I’ve used paint in my visual art. My music is deeply emotional, yet less painful than my sporting career.”

Tailor-Made For Me is now available on Michael Phillips’ YouTube page as well as all major streaming platforms via: https://ditto.fm/tailor-made-for-me

For more information email: michael624mike@gmail.com and follow him on social media via the handle @michaelphillipsartist