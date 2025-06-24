Makeda Bain conquers Lease Jr Tennis with triple-crown

Makeda Bain - File photo

Makeda Bain, Suri Bisnath, Holden Hadeed and Gabriel Mansoor were among the big winners when the 2025 Lease Operators Ltd Junior Tennis tournament concluded at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua, on June 22.

Bain, a prolific player on the tennis circuit ended the competition with three titles, with Bisnath, Hadeed and Mansoor among the players who walked away with two titles when the last serve was sent down in anger at the end of the three-week tourney. Bain won the girls' Under-14 and Under-16 singles titles as she defeated Cherdine Sylvester and Madison Khan respectively. Meanwhile, Bain also teamed up with Khan to cop the girls' senior doubles title as they saw off Karissa and Lilly Mohammed in straight sets.

On the final day of action, Hadeed showed off his skills as he copped the boys' Under-10 singles title, to go along with a win in the boys' Under-10 doubles final. In the boys' Under-10 singles final, Hadeed defeated Christian Primus 4-2, 4-1. In the doubles final, Primus was again on the losing end as Hadeed partnered with Zachary Anthony to beat the pair of Primus and Daniel Ward 4-2, 4-0.

Hadeed's feat on the final day of action was matched by Bisnath, who copped the girls' Under-10 singles title and also had a hand in the girls' Under-10 doubles championship. In the girls' Under-10 singles final, Bisnath came from a set down to beat Kavya Dharrie-Maharaj 2-4, 4-1, 11-9. In the girls' Under-10 doubles final, Bisnath and Dharrie-Maharaj were on the same page, though, as they blanked Maliyah Ottley and Nyshay Wellington 4-0, 4-2.

Mansoor topped the boys' Under-18 category which was contested via a round-robin format, with his 6-3, 6-4 win over Jaiden Gormandy on the final day of action capping off a fine tournament. Mansoor was in winners' row in the boys' junior doubles final as well, as he teamed up with Sebastian Plimmer to defeat the pair of Eli Paty and Cruz Thornton 4-0, 4-0.

Teijha Wellington also bagged a double-crown. In the girls' Under-12 singles final, Teijha beat Anaya Roberts 6-4, 6-3. In the girls' junior doubles final, Teijha partnered with Roberts to turn back the pair of Gabriella Popwell Jones and Zara Walker in straight sets (4-0, 4-0).

Paty was also triumphant on the day as he defeated Thornton 6-4, 7-6 in an intriguing boys' Under-12 final matchup.

Other winners over the course of the tournament were Lilly Mohammed (girls' Under-18 singles), Josiah Hills (boys' Under-16 singles) and Christopher Khan who claimed a double of his own with victories in the boys' Under-14 singles category and the senior boys' doubles final.