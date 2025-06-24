Ideffect Academy unveils academic performance dashboards

In this June 2021 file photo, students from Queen's Royal College walk down Abercromby Street in Port of Spain after doing their CSEC exams. -

IDEFFECT Academy has launched its innovative, personalised performance dashboards, a game-changing technological advancement designed to help CSEC students with insights into their academic progress and accelerate their journey to exam success.

In a media release, the academy said these tools mark a significant shift from traditional study methods, offering a data-driven approach to CSEC preparation. These transformative dashboards will be a cornerstone feature of the academy’s upcoming July-August vacation classes.

“In an educational landscape often characterised by guesswork and broad study plans, Ideffect Academy’s new dashboards provide a precise, visual roadmap for every student.

“We understand the challenges CSEC students face – feeling overwhelmed, uncertain where to focus, and struggling to track tangible progress,” Shiva Ramsingh, CEO at Ideffect Academy said.

“Our performance dashboards are engineered to greatly reduce that uncertainty, transforming the learning experience into an efficient, highly personalised journey.”

The dashboards include:

The goal metrics dashboard, a visual tool that allows students to see their most recent grade from school, their target grade, and their exact progress towards achieving their target. This transforms an abstract goal into a tangible, measurable journey, significantly boosting motivation and ownership.

The My S.K.I.L. (skills and knowledge integrated list) dashboard breaks down each CSEC subject into specific topic areas, graphically illustrating a student’s performance in each segment.

This allows students to allocate their study time where it will have the most impact, moving beyond generalised revision to targeted, effective learning.

“This isn’t just about tracking scores; it’s about making data actionable for students,” Ramsingh said. “With the S.K.I.L. dashboard, students can instantly pinpoint their weaknesses, and guided by our educators, develop specific strategies to convert those weaknesses into strengths.”

For information email: academy@ideffect.com.