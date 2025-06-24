Gonsalves does not speak for Trinidad and Tobago

St Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves. -

THE EDITOR: Something seems to be seriously wrong, but I am still waiting to hear the content of the Prime Minister's comments regarding illegal incursions into Venezuela that require caution from Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves of St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Only God and Gonsalves know the reason for him to be calling for calm and diplomacy in dealing with Venezuela. But he is not alone. Akash Samaroo and his companion Kegan Haynes also want the Prime Minister to communicate directly with Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro on the issue. What rubbish and nonsense.

Let me remind those who are seeking to guide the Prime Minister to wimp out on our sovereignty that Venezuela is one of 12 nations that the US has damned and is not accepting any immigrant visa applications. It is on par with Haiti and some destitute nations in Africa and the Middle East.

Maduro, his deputy, the chair they sit on, the plane they fly on are all sanctioned by the US. The US does not recognise Maduro's bogus elections, including the one recently held involving the Essequibo region and have issued an arrest warrant for Maduro on charges of narco-terrorism. So who is Maduro that we have to call him?

Maduro has issued a map of Venezuela that includes the Essequibo region, almost 1/3 of Guyana. I guess Gonsalves should also be speaking to Guyana President Irfaan Ali about how low to go on his knees to beg Maduro's forgiveness.

I am sick of TT listening to other people. We are a sovereign nation, we cannot say that we are small and lack military equipment. In fact this is the fault of Stuart Young, who was a nice neighbour to Venezuela, visiting ever so regularly to join the conga line while Trinidadians were being profiled for robbery until they stopped visiting Margarita for its fly-ridden food and dysentery-flavoured water. It can't be serious that we have no boat to defend our borders.

Just for the record, we must stand our ground and defend our sovereignty with ferocity. I am tired of freeing Barbadian fishermen catching flying fish in our waters and sending them home gift-wrapped, and of letting the Guardia Nacional torture our fisherfolk. And by the way, Gonsalves, the ATM is closed.

LINDA CAPILDEO

via e-mail