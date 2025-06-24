Flow VP supports School of Digital Transformation and Innovation in the Caribbean

Vice president and general manager, Flow Trinidad, Simone Martin-Sulgan, left, with deputy secretary-general and head of Regional Policy Development CTU with Nigel Cassimire, at the cocktail reception for participants of the School of Digital Transformation and Innovation in the Caribbean 2025. - Photos courtesy Flow

Vice president and general manager at Flow, Simone Martin-Sulgan threw her support behind the company's digital transformation initiative at a special cocktail reception held in honour of participants at the midpoint of the 2025 School of Digital Transformation and Innovation in the Caribbean – a capacity-building initiative designed to empower policy-makers and stakeholders in Latin America and the Caribbean with cutting-edge knowledge on digital transformation. Through interactive lectures, panel discussions, case studies, and peer-learning exercises, the school facilitates the exchange of insights on emerging technologies, digital governance, and regulatory best practices.

“We celebrate not just a commitment to learning, but the role participants play in shaping the future of our digital landscape. At the heart of every transformation is a human spark – curious, courageous, and connected. As a telecom company, we believe in building the networks that empower that spark to grow.”

Held from June 16-20, at the Hilton Hotel in Port of Spain, the programme brought together regional leaders, professionals, and innovators under the theme: Advancing Digital Transformation in the Caribbean: Meaningful Connectivity, AI Governance, and Innovation.

The cocktail reception was sponsored by Liberty Caribbean, and offered a moment for celebration, networking, and reflection on the week’s progress. Liberty Caribbean’s ongoing support of the School of Digital Transformation and Innovation reflects its broader commitment to fostering digital inclusion, building local capacity, and driving sustainable innovation across the region.

She said as the Caribbean embraces the possibilities of an increasingly digital world, programmes like this serve as critical accelerators, equipping professionals with the tools, insights, and relationships needed to lead impactful change.