Flanagin Town man sent to St Ann's after charged with dad's murder

St Ann's Psychiatric Hospital -

FLANAGIN Town resident Christopher Banfield, 45, was ordered to undergo an assessment at the St Ann's Psychiatric Hospital after he appeared in court charged with the murder of his 75-year-old father, Peter, on June 12.

A police release said Banfield appeared before Master Whitney Franklin in North Court C, on June 23. The matter will next be heard on July 8.

Peter was found dead in his kitchen around 7.30 pm and Banfield was later arrested by Central Division officers.

Investigations were spearheaded by ASP Anil Maharaj and supervised by Sgt Donny Bridgemohan, both of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI) Region III.

The accused was charged by WPC Ramroop also of HBI Region III, on June 18, on the advice of Acting Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Sabrina Dougdeen-Jaglal, given on that same date.